Hogwarts Legacy companions explained

Hogwarts Legacy companions keep you company as you study your classes in the famous school, sit by your side as you grab a drink in Hogsmeade, and fight with you when taking on the dark wizards and terrifying evil of the wizarding world. It looks as though your companions won’t be defined by your house either, as you make friends with each of these characters for their own individual story development.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be one of the best PC games of 2023, and that is in some part due to the astounding amount of content we know is available. The huge, open-world Hogwarts Legacy map looks absolutely gorgeous, and the attention to detail that has gone into designing the world can be seen from the landscapes themselves to the common rooms and classrooms. There are loads of Hogwarts Legacy characters to get to know as well, and that’s where our new Hogwarts Legacy companions come in, as (we assume) four fellow students are particularly crucial to your time in the adventure game.

Who are your Hogwarts Legacy companions?

So far, Avalanche and Warner Bros have revealed three companions: one from Slytherin, one from Hufflepuff, and one from Gryffindor. Of course this leads us to believe there will be four in total, as a wise and intelligent Ravenclaw would make for an ideal companion. What’s more, it seems these companions are all part of the Hogwarts Legacy cast and story, rather than having to choose to befriend just those from your house. So, while Harry, Ron, and Hermione might have all been Gryffindor students, expect to expand your friendship group to all four houses, making the most of each of their unique and beneficial traits.

Natsai Onai

Natsai Onai has been revealed as your Gryffindor companion, and – naturally – is strong, courageous, and determined. She is on some sort of revenge arc, seeking justice for just about anything she can, and so will be first to go up against the bad guys. From what we’ve seen in gameplay footage, Onai can fight alongside you, which will be particularly helpful against armies of enemies.

Sebastian Sallow

Sebastian Sallow, as you can guess from his alliterative name, is a Slytherin. We know that Sallow’s story arc involved the Dark Arts, and even the Avada Kadavra curse – he even faces you with the important decision of whether to use it or not. The reason Sallow has such an interest in the Dark Arts, though, is because his twin sister has been inflicted with a dark curse, and he’s looking for a way to cure it, and his knowledge will surely come in handy to you both.

Poppy Sweeting

Poppy Sweeting, as her name reflects, is certainly the sweetest and kindest of the companions, and is of course a Hufflepuff. Her loyal and patient nature helps her with the fantastic beasts of the world, something she has a particular passion for, and gameplay footage has shown her interacting with a number of different Hogwarts Legacy beasts. Some of these creatures can even be seen aiding you in battle – for which we’re sure we have Sweeting to thank.

Ravenclaw companion

We haven’t been told who our Ravenclaw companion is yet, but we can hazard some guesses. Of the already announced characters who appear to be some of the more important NPCs to story development, four are Ravenclaw: Everett Clopton, Zenobia Noke, Mahendra Pehlwaan, and Amit Thakkar.

While we’re sure any of these would make excellent companions, we’re placing our money on Amit Thakkar. With one masculine and two feminine companions announced so far, it would make sense for the fourth to be another masculine character. What’s more, Thakkar’s profile most fits the bill of a suitable companion with their own gameplay benefits. Everett Clopton is a bit of a prankster, which – while fun – might get you into trouble more than out of it, and so far Zenobia Noke appears to be a smaller NPC as she triggers the Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations side quest. Meanwhile, Mahendra Pehlwaan is a well-behaved, rule-abiding student, which might be considered more boring than helpful. Amit Thakkar, however, has been confirmed to be a keen historian, so he could definitely have his uses with crucial information to help in your efforts to take down Ranrook, Victor Rookwood, and the other dark wizards.

What do Hogwarts Legacy companions do?

From what we’ve seen in gameplay footage so far, it seems that companions will not only make up part of the game’s story, but that each companion will aid you in specific ways. Poppy Sweeting, for example, hasn’t technically been seen aiding you in combat, but she has a way with creatures that will most likely help you recruit and befriend centaurs, Nifflers, and Graphorns. Meanwhile, Natsai Onai seems to be a companion who will stand by your side in battle, helping you overpower dark wizards and other strong enemies. On the Hogwarts Legacy release date, at least, multiplayer is not available, so your companions seem to act as an extra pair of hands while also developing multiple detailed story lines.

That’s what we know about Hogwarts Legacy companions so far, and even though your companion doesn’t depend on your house, where you’re sorted is still important. If you’ve already been sorted over at Wizarding World, don’t forget to import your house and wand to Hogwarts Legacy, otherwise you can let the Hogwarts Legacy Sorting Hat decide in-game.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.