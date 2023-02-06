How to fill Hogwarts Legacy empty paintings with Lumos moths

Wondering where the Hogwarts Legacy empty paintings are? During your first year at the famed School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you’ll get the chance to make friends with your fellow students. One of them is Lenora Everleigh, a Hufflepuff student who you can find next to a seemingly blank painting. However, she believes there is more to it than meets the eye.

After completing her quest, you’re free to find more Hogwarts Legacy empty paintings and their corresponding Lumos Moths across the Hogwarts campus and some of the other locations in this massive open-world game. Each one you locate gives you more experience and progress towards the Hogwarts Legacy challenges. Luckily, completing the side quest for Lenora is simple, and learning to find the Lumos Moths will put you in good stead to complete more of these paintings when you discover them.

How to fill the Hogwarts Legacy empty paintings

To fill in the Hogwarts Legacy empty paintings, cast Lumos and carefully examine the now-revealed painting, as the moth’s location shown is nearby. Once you arrive at the location, look for a glowing moth. Casting the Lumos spell to activate it will get the moth to follow you. Return to the painting and deactivate Lumos to complete the quest. You don’t need to learn any lessons to cast this Hogwarts Legacy spell, as it’s taught to you during the tutorial.

As a reward for finding each of the Lumos Moths in Hogwarts Legacy and reuniting it with its painting, you will get one of the many Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages to add to your collection. These are more like the Hogwarts Legacy flying pages than the Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages, as they grant you a small amount of experience.

Lumos Moth locations

Here are all of the known Hogwarts Legacy Lumos Moth locations we know of so far:

Hogwarts

Central Hall – the empty painting is next to Lenora Eveleigh and the fountain. The moth is down the stairs at the opposite end of the hall from the painting. Turn left to find the statue. The moth is on the wall to the left, next to the staircase.

– the empty painting is next to Lenora Eveleigh and the fountain. The moth is down the stairs at the opposite end of the hall from the painting. Turn left to find the statue. The moth is on the wall to the left, next to the staircase. Library – the empty painting is in the alcove at the far back right corner of the room as you look at it from the top of the staircase. The moth is on the lectern at the top of the staircase, close to the giant painting of the Old Librarian.

Hogsmede

Dogweed and Deathcap – the empty painting is inside the shop. The moth is hanging around on the shop’s chimney.

Those are all of the Hogwarts Legacy empty paintings that we know of so far. We’ll update this list with all of the paintings that need filling. We highly recommend familiarising yourself with the Hogwarts Legacy map and collecting all of the Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames to enable fast travel. In the meantime, plenty of the best PC games are out there if you’re looking for a different adventure.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.