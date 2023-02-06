How to solve Hogwarts Legacy door number puzzles

Want to know how to solve the Hogwarts Legacy door number puzzles? As Hogwarts’ newest fifth-year student, you’ve got a lot of work to catch up on. Not only are you going to need to learn as much as you can to pass your OWLs, there’s also the pesky matter of a brewing goblin uprising that needs to be dealt with.

Once you’ve been assigned to your house using the Hogwarts Legacy sorting hat, you’ll be able to explore the castle in the RPG game. There are plenty of door number puzzles to solve in Hogwarts Legacy, which are a series of tests designed to evaluate your arithmancy skills. Arithmancy teaches wizards and wizards how to assign numbers to words in order to predict the future. Fortunately, these puzzles are simple enough that you won’t need to break out a calculator any time soon. Behind Hogwarts Legacy door number puzzles are usually collection chests, but how do you open them?

Solving Hogwarts Legacy door number puzzles

While you may stumble across several door number puzzles early on in your journey around the Hogwarts Legacy map, it’s nearly impossible to solve them without understanding how they work.

The puzzle presents four circles within a triangle: the middle number represents the total, and the three circles surrounding it add together to create the total. What makes these simple maths equations so difficult is that some of the circles are filled with symbols. You need to find the Arthimancy Study Guide Page to find out what number the symbols represent.

Here’s where to find Arthimancy Study Guide Page:

Head to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame location.

Walk across the rafters and take the first right you see.

Find the door number puzzle next to a blackboard.

Open the blue chest next to the blackboard to find the Arithmancy Study Guide Page.

Using this page, you can work out what the symbols mean in order to solve the puzzles. The blackboard gives an example of how the puzzles work. If the total is 14 and the circles contain two and a Hydra (the Hydra equals three), then that means the question mark must be the multi-headed snake which represents nine.

Here’s what all of the arithmancy symbols represent in number form:

0 – Demiguise (Owl’s face)

1 – Unicorn

2 – Graphorn (Dragon)

3 – Hydra

4 – Owl

5 – Quintaped (Headcrab)

6 – Salamander

7 – Tooth with arms and legs (seriously, what actually is this?)

8 – Spider

9 – Multi-headed Snake

It’s worth noting that you don’t need the Arthimancy Study Guide Page in order to solve any of the door number puzzles. As long as you know which symbols represent each number, you don’t have to have the guide page in your inventory to complete each puzzle.

