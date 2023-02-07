Hogwarts Legacy romance options explained

Is Hogwarts Legacy romance in the game? We all know that there was some flirting in the Harry Potter books before the titular wizard himself started dating Ginny Weasley towards the end of his time at Hogwarts. But whether there are any Hogwarts Legacy romance options is another question entirely.

There are plenty of Hogwarts Legacy characters to get to know during your journey through the fifth year at the school of witchcraft and wizardry. Some may even pique your interest a little because there are lots of dialogue options to get to know your fellow students and professors further in this RPG game. This is what you need to know about romance in Hogwarts Legacy.

Is there romance in Hogwarts Legacy?

While you can build up friendships with some fellow students, there are no romance options in Hogwarts Legacy. For one, all the students are teenagers – it would be slightly dubious for romance options to be included in the game.

However, you can build friendships with certain characters, and they can eventually become Hogwarts Legacy companions. So we’d recommend not always picking the selfish dialogue options as mentioned in our Hogwarts Legacy review, as your actions may be mentioned in future – not that it has any bearing on your ability to progress through the game.

Now you know all about the (lack of) Hogwarts Legacy romance options, you should check out some of our other guides for the Harry Potter game. We’ve covered all the Hogwarts Legacy beasts you can keep in the Room of Requirement, along with the Hogwarts Legacy spells and talents you can learn.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.