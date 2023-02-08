Hogwarts Legacy sets Twitch world record, beating Cyberpunk 2077

The new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has already broken one world record on Twitch and is fast approaching a second, surpassing fellow RPG game Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Elden Ring, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty. It comes just after the Hogwarts Legacy early access period, but still days ahead of the full Hogwarts Legacy release date.

As of the time of writing, Hogwarts Legacy holds the record for most concurrent Twitch viewers for a single-player game, with a peak 1,269,317 people tuning in to view streams of the Harry Potter game, beating the previous record holder, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, at 1,143,965. That’s a lot of people watching a lot of Hogwarts Legacy spells.

While multiplayer games like Fortnite, Minecraft, and League of Legends dominate the charts for concurrent viewers, the single-player Hogwarts Legacy has surpassed many online-based games in a second Twitch category – highest number of concurrent streamers.

At its peak, 32,108 Twitch channels simultaneously streamed Hogwarts Legacy, beating the records for games including Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, World of Warcraft, and Apex Legends. If you’ve been watching on Twitch and you’re thinking of getting into Hogwarts Legacy, get yourself prepared for all the Hogwarts Legacy challenges.

The data comes from Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube monitoring site Stream Charts, which tracks viewership across different games and channels. The figures also follow a surprising about-face when it comes to preloading Hogwarts Legacy on Steam. Previously, Avalanche, the game’s developers, said this would not be possible, but that’s all changed. Take a look if you want to know how to preload Hogwarts Legacy.

