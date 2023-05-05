Searching for the best Honkai Star Rail Tingyun build? There’s always a negative connotation attached to gacha games, but occasionally you can find one or two inexpensive characters that have no problem keeping up with the big boys.

Tingyun is one of these special characters, much like Bennett in Genshin Impact, that can justify their spot in the party among the five-star cast of Honkai Star Rail characters. When you see Tingyun in action, it’s easy to see why she has earned a top spot on our Honkai Star Rail tier list. Support characters in Honkai Star Rail can help their party members regain energy, health points, and increase their damage temporarily. Here’s everything you need to know about creating the best Honkai Star Rail Tingyun build.

What is the best Tingyun build?

The best Tingyun build is:

Light Cone – But the Battle Isn’t Over.

Relics – Musketeer’s Wind-Hunting Shawl (four-piece).

Planar Ornaments – Fleet of the Ageless (two-piece).

Eidolons – A Grateful Beneficiary (level two).

Team Comp – Dan Heng, Welt, Bailu, Tingyun.

The best Tingyun build enables her to restore your main DPS character’s energy, allowing them to use their strongest abilities whenever possible. What makes Tingyun so powerful is that she doesn’t need to use any skill points, this gives you the flexibility to create a range of different parties depending on what type of fight you’re stuck on. To top it all off, Tingyun doesn’t require a lot of investment as her abilities do a lot of the heavy lifting for her. As long as you’re using equipment to stop Tingyun from dying after using her abilities, you should be fine.

Best Tingyun Light Cones

The best Light Cones for Yanqing are:

Light Cone Effects But the Battle Isn’t Over Increases the wearer’s energy regeneration rate by 10% and regenerates one skill point when the wearer uses their ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered after every two uses of the wearer’s ultimate. When the wearer uses their skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 30% more damage for one turn.

But the Battle Isn’t Over is by far Tingyun’s best Light Cone as it provides huge buffs without having to do anything out of the ordinary. Whenever you use Tingyun’s ultimate on an ally, you automatically gain a skill point. Likewise, when Tingyun uses a skill, your ally gains a 30% damage buff on their next action for one turn. Finally, your energy regeneration rate is increased by 10%. There aren’t any comparable Light Cones to But the Battle Isn’t Over, if you have Tingyun you should aim to unlock it as soon as you can.

Best Tingyun Relics

The best Tingyun Relics are:

Relic Effects Musketeer’s Wind-Hunting Shawl Two-piece: Attack increases by 12%.

Four-piece: The wearer’s speed increases by 6% and basic attack damage increases by 10%.

There’s nothing flashy about the Musketeer’s Wind-Hunting Shawl, but it really doesn’t need to be anything special. Tingyun benefits from both set bonuses which increase her attack and speed stats, but this isn’t going to make a difference to her game plan.

Here’s a list of the stats you need to prioritise when farming for Tingyun’s Relics:

Defence

Speed

Attack

We wouldn’t necessarily focus on farming these stats if you have three other characters that need more attention. Defence stats are great to have for support characters like Tingyun, anything to keep her alive during combat is always welcome. Next up is speed, though Tingyun should have enough health to keep her alive before you’re able to buff your main damage dealer. Finally, attack is helpful as some of Tingyun’s abilities scale with this stat, however, this isn’t worth focusing on over defence as it’s more important to keep her alive.

Best Tingyun Planar Ornaments

The best Tingyun Planar Ornaments are:

Planar Ornaments Effects Fleet of the Ageless Two-piece: Increases the wearer’s max health by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8%.

The two-piece Fleet of the Ageless suits the best Tingyun build perfectly by increasing her overall health points, and you also have a party-wide attack buff which is easily triggered.

Best Tingyun Eidolons

The best Tingyun Eidolon is:

Eidolon Effects A Grateful Beneficiary (2) The blessed ally regenerates ten energy after defeating an enemy. This effect can only be triggered once per turn.

On the off chance you manage to pull Tingyun twice, you can use A Grateful Beneficiary to reward your ally with ten energy every time they defeat an enemy while blessed.

Best Tingyun ascension materials

Here are Tingyun’s Ascension Materials:

Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

Immortal Scionette

Immortal Aeroblossom

Immortal Lumintwig

To take Tingyun to level 80, you’re going to need to start saving up ascension materials and credits. Here’s the total ascension cost to bring Tingyun up to level 80: 248,400 Credits, 50x Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow, 12x Immortal Scionette, 13x Immortal Aeroblossom, and 12x Immortal Lumintwig.

Best Tingyun team comp

Here is Tingyun’s best team comp:

Dan Heng – DPS

– DPS Welt – DPS

– DPS Bailu – Support Healer

– Support Healer Tingyun – Support

We’ve gone for two DPS characters in this party to utilise all of the extra energy from Tingyun. Once it’s time for Tingyun to take the stage, you need to consider which ability is worth using on each party member. For the most part, Tingyun doesn’t require too much tactical thinking as it’s fairly obvious when your characters need a damage boost or extra energy.

If things do start to look bad during combat, you always have Bailu’s ultimate ability to fall back. Felicitous Thunderleap heals all of your party members and provides them with a buffer if they receive a killing blow, though you need to think carefully about when to use this ability as it can’t be used repeatedly. Be sure to use the best Honaki Star Rail Bailu build to ensure you’re getting the most out of her healing abilities.

You should have everything you need to put together the best Honkai Star Rail Tingyun build. Give our Honkai Star Rail codes guide a read to discover if you can claim free Stellar Jade and Credits. We also have a Honkai Star Rail team comp guide to see which characters pair well with each other.