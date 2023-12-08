Lego Fortnite is rather popular, it seems. Combining two of the biggest forms of entertainment in the world – the iconic building blocks from Denmark and Epic’s behemoth battle royale – that should come as no real surprise. Yet the sheer style with which its active player count has soared to great heights, just 24 hours after it first launched, is a pretty impressive endorsement for Fortnite’s attempt to take on the likes of Minecraft and Terraria.

A far cry from the battle royale mode that catapulted Fortnite into mainstream popularity, Lego Fortnite is much more akin to the aforementioned survival and crafting sandbox games, bringing it more closely in line with the original Fortnite Save the World mode that was originally meant to be the main way to play. It appears to be working, as players pour in to play the new mode in their millions and get to work upgrading their Lego Fortnite village level.

As seen in the image below, at approximately 5:30am PST / 8:30am EST / 1:30pm GMT /2:30pm CEST, we tracked a total of 1.4 million active players either in lobbies or searching for games of Lego Fortnite at the same time. That’s a rather impressive number for a mode that’s only been out for a single day, and suggests a much higher total number of players are likely to have checked out the mode in its first day.

In some cases, this is causing higher queue times than normal, or even errors when trying to launch Lego Fortnite games. The new Lego Fortnite Status account on X/Twitter says, “Hey Builders, we are aware some of you may be experiencing errors and/or higher queue times when trying to launch into Lego Fortnite right now. We are working on it and will let you know once things are looking good again.”

If you’re one of those players, we’ve been hard at work figuring out how to make the best Lego Fortnite weapons and where to get Lego Fortnite animal items such as milk, eggs, wool, and meat, which you’ll need both to cook food but also to make more advanced tools and items to help you with upgrades. We’ve also got you covered on how to get Lego Fortnite fertilizer, and even where to find Lego Fortnite knotroot.

Whether you’re diving into the game’s Lego mode or its other formats, be sure to check in on all the latest Fortnite codes for free gifts and more. We’ve also got the latest on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, if you’re dropping in on the other new additions.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.