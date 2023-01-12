The best Marvel Snap Leader deck may have caused you some serious grief on the ladder, but you know what they say: if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Leader has seen a nerf from his original 6/4 statline to 6/3, and while Second Dinner has confirmed he’s still on the watchlist for another nerf, likely to his actual ability this time, he’s still one of the best cards in the game right now.

In fact, the best Marvel Snap Leader deck right now doesn’t have anything particularly special about it – it simply revolves around playing strong cards to maintain that advantage. You’ll want to ensure you understand the Marvel Snap who reveals first mechanic because it’s vital to making Leader work well in one of the best decks in the free PC game. Here’s everything you need to know about the best Leader deck and how to play it.

Best Marvel Snap Leader deck list

Here’s the best Marvel Snap Leader deck list:

Sunspot

Scorpion

Armor

Lizard

Cosmo

Maximus

Shang-Chi

White Queen

Leech

Aero

Leader

Magneto

As you can see, there’s not a whole lot of synergy here, but with the prevalence of the best Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck and the best Zabu deck right now, Leech is crucial to shutting those down. You’ll typically want to play on curve – Sunspot on turn one is huge, followed by any of the two-cost cards. If you can play Maximus in a lane where Cosmo already is, you’ll prevent your opponent from drawing through their deck quicker, but you definitely don’t want to play any of your other on reveal cards with Cosmo.

Aero is another card that has been nerfed from 5/8 down to 5/7, but she’s still just as powerful as ever. As long as you have initiative, you can move your opponent’s cards into a lane you’re dominating, while the same goes for Magneto. Magneto is mainly there as a backup option if you don’t have Leader, or if you’re somehow not leading by turn six.

Here are the key interactions in the deck:

Sunspot down on turn one for any turns you don’t draw a perfect curve and have leftover energy.

Cosmo followed by Maximus for seven power without a downside.

Save Shang-Chi for any huge cards your opponent may spring.

White Queen is used solely for intel – you can often find out exactly what card your Leader will copy.

Leech into Leader on turns five and six to nullify any effects they may turn the tide of the game with. A prime example of this is when playing a Silver Surfer deck – if you Leader their Silver Surfer without it being silenced by Leech, you’re unlikely to reap as many benefits due to a lack of three-cost cards.

Leader deck alternatives

Leader is obviously crucial, while Leech and Aero come highly recommended, but most other pool three cards can be switched out including Magneto and Maximus. Here are some substitutes to consider:

Doctor Doom

Enchantress

Killmonger

Moon Girl

Devil Dinosaur

Iceman

Scarlet Witch

Polaris

Green Goblin

Hobgoblin

There you have it, the best Leader deck in the current meta. If you want to try out some other extremely powerful cards, look towards our Death deck, Wong deck, and Patriot deck lists. Alternatively, we’ve got a list of the best card games if you fancy trying something else for a while.