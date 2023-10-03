Minecraft mob vote 2023 – the new mobs and how to vote

How do you vote in the Minecraft Live mob vote 2023? The mob vote is the most highly anticipated part of Minecraft Live every year – well, that and the new update announcement. Each October, three new mobs designs are revealed to the community, and we get to decide which one gets developed fully and added to the game.

Last year, the Minecraft community voted the Minecraft Sniffer the winner, which went up against the Minecraft Rascal and Minecraft Tuff Golem for our votes. The Sniffer was added to the sandbox game earlier this year as part of the Trails and Tales update, bringing colorful new plants with it, which the sniffer sniffs out of the ground, naturally. This year, three new mobs will go head to head for your votes, so before you check how to watch Minecraft Live 2023, here’s who you have to choose between, and how to vote in the Minecraft Live mob vote 2023.

When and how to vote in the mob vote

The Minecraft Live mob vote opens earlier than ever this year, giving you 48 hours to cast your vote. Voting kicks off on October 13, 2023, at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST and closes during the Minecraft Live broadcast. Like last year, you can cast your vote inside a special Minecraft Bedrock world, the Minecraft Launcher, or on the official Minecraft website.

If you have Minecraft Bedrock edition, you can log into a special Minecraft world filled with fun mini-games, characters to meet, and even a scavenger hunt. Inside the world, you also have the chance to vote for the mob you wish to be added to Minecraft next year. This world is going to be open for 24 hours after Minecraft Live finishes, but only for the fun and games.

Don’t worry if you don’t have Bedrock edition, you still have a chance to vote – sadly, it’s just not as fun. You can either vote on the Minecraft Launcher itself, or on the Minecraft website.

All three Minecraft Live mobs

The three Minecraft mobs for the 2023 mob vote are being revealed daily between October 3 and October 5, 2023. As they are revealed, we’ll update their details here and in their own dedicated guides, so you have all the information you need to make your decision.

Minecraft crab

The first mob, revealed on October 3, 2023, is the Minecraft crab. This cute and tiny critter not only looks super cool, but comes with an incredibly valuable use to Minecraft builders as its claw can help you when placing blocks. For more details on this option, check out our Minecraft crab guide.

Knowing how to vote in this year’s Minecraft Live mob vote is the easy bit… sadly, we can’t help any more with the difficult decision of who to vote for. If you’re not familiar with everything that was announced at last year’s Minecraft Live, get to know the Minecraft Cherry Grove biome, Minecraft archeology, and Minecraft armor trims before there’s more to get to grips with in just a few days.