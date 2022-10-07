Minecraft mob vote cheat sheet helps you choose your allegiance

The Minecraft mob vote is coming up quick, and offers a rare chance to influence the way the sandbox game will grow in the future. Minecraft mobs come in many shapes and sizes, but aside from occasionally trying to kill you off, they can also have a lot of different uses too.

The only problem with things like this is that you have to make a tough decision. This year’s Minecraft mob vote allows players to pick between the sniffer, a cute little dinosaur; the rascal, a mischievous mob that can give you loot; and the tuff golem, who can apparently help you move things. It’s a tough choice because they all have their own charms, although given that you can already dress in a Minecraft sniffer skin, we think there might be a frontrunner.

If you’ve been struggling to pick a favourite ahead of next week’s vote, you’ll be glad to know that you’re not the only one. In order to help you out, a Redditor called BunnyBiene put a little cheat sheet of sorts together with a little look at each of the Minecraft mobs, as well as what they would be adding to the game if they win the vote.

In terms of use, the tuff golem feels as though it might be the most helpful, although it randomly freezing and awakening could be an odd little feature. However, the sniffer might be a great way to add a bit more horticulture to the game, and it’d also be nice to see an ancient mob in the game too.

