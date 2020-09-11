This Minecraft parkour mod basically turns it into Mirror’s Edge

Minecraft is a wondrous platform that makes many things possible. For example, the best Minecraft mods and creations out there have made things like Fall Guys-inspired levels, a Harry Potter Hogwarts castle, and even playing Minecraft on a PC in Minecraft possible. Now, you can basically turn the block-builder into one of the most iconic action-adventure games around, thanks to a new mod.

User MemeBoiCrep has posted a clip of a “parkour datapack which includes climbing edges, wall running, (and much more)” in action on the sandbox game’s subreddit. As you can see below, you can see the player haring around rooftops, launching themselves between platforms using slabs, and using a new climbing feature that lets you scramble back up to ledges when you fall off.

Once faced with a long horizontal ledge to scale, the player’s able to wall-run it, Titanfall-style, before landing safely on a rooftop far below, reducing damage by holding the shift button down. Plus, the datapack adds the ability to ‘pipe climb’ – or, brick wall climb, given Minecraft’s lack of pipes – which lets you clamber vertically upwards and creep around corners, easy-peasy.

As you can see below, the effect basically recreates Mirror’s Edge in Minecraft:

The creator adds in a comment that the pack additionally includes a “zipline feature” that the video doesn’t showcase. So, it sounds like it can kind of be Tomb Raider, too.

You can find out how to grab the pack for yourself via the modder’s comment here – as ever, mod at your own risk! And go take a look at our Minecraft maps, Minecraft servers, and Minecraft tower designs lists if you’re keen to find out what else is possible.