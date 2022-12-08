Minecraft mod repairs sandbox game shipwrecks and makes them sail

A Minecraft mod can help change the sandbox game into a lot of different things, or it can just change one really specific thing in a cool way. No matter which version you prefer, there’s almost definitely a mod out there that will cater to your needs – if you know where to look. Today’s cool mod breathes life back into the shipwrecks you can find.

As long as you’re someone who knows how to install Minecraft Forge 1.19, then you’ll already be familiar with just how easy it is to muck about with Minecraft mods. This, in turn, inspires people create amazing things to play around with, like this Breath of the Wild mod, or even this Jungle Temple overhaul mod. This mod is a little less showy, but we think it’s an incredibly unique addition.

The Unwrecked Ships mod does pretty much exactly what it says on the tin: it unwrecks some ships. What this means, in practice, is that the shipwrecks that you can usually find around any Minecraft map won’t be broken on the bottom of the sea, but sailing around gloriously on the oceans of your world. It’s a nice little change that changes where you might find loot, but mostly just helps the world feel a bit more alive.

This datapack includes seven different ship variants that can naturally generate in your worlds, and they’re all vanilla friendly in terms of designs, to make sure that even if this is the only mod you use, it should still work. These mods that don’t upend the game but do change world generation can be a lot of fun to play around with, and it’s why the underground rivers mod is still one of our favourites.

