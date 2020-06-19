Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord gets 20% discount for Epic Games Store debut

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, one of the most anticipated RPG games of the last decade, finally hit Steam Early Access in March this year following its announcement way back in 2012. It’s been a big success on Valve’s platform, posting big sales and bloody ridiculous player counts after launch, and now it’s stormed over to another platform, the Epic Games Store, too – and with a sweet discount, no less.

As you can see if you head over to Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Epic Games Store page right here, the action-simulation game’s debut on the platform comes with an introductory discount of 20% off its regular price, so for a limited time, you can grab it for $39.99 / £31.99.

It’s worth noting the game’s still currently in Early Access, which the devs previously said was expected to last for “around a year”, but there’s no more specific full release window to make a note of just yet.

However, Bannerlord’s seen a whole bunch of patches and updates in Early Access so far, and it’s both “stable and playable” and features “all the main staples of the Mount and Blade experience.”

If you’d prefer to pick up the pre-launch build of the game on another platform, the good news is it’s also on sale for 20% off on Steam for a limited time, as well discounted on Humble Bundle and Green Man Gaming right now, too.

If you do decide to get stuck in, or are already a fan, go look at our Bannerlord mods, Bannerlord companions, and Bannerlord caravans guides to help you get the most out of the game.