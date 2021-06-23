Game Pass rounds out June with Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and more

Xbox Game Pass for PC has already had a busy June, but it’s rounding out the month with another batch of games that’s sure to include something appeals to your particular refined tastes. The last week of June will see the arrival of battle royale game Worms Rumble, dieselpunk RTS game Iron Harvest, and arcade racing game Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, just for starters.

Worms Rumble is on Game Pass as of today, and while it feels markedly different from classic Worms games, that’s totally fine – it’s a hilarious spin on battle royale starring the ultra-violent annelids you know and love. Hop in, find some weapons, and survive as long as you can.

Iron Harvest just saw the release of its new standalone American faction DLC, but you’ll be able to play the base campaign and multiplayer when it arrives on Game Pass June 24. Taking cues from RTS classics like Company of Heroes, Iron Harvest puts you in charge of infantry and heavy dieselpunk mechs in an alt-history version of the 1920s.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered also arrives on Game Pass June 24, via EA Play. This one’s pretty simple: you’re either outrunning the police while driving some of the hottest supercars on the planet, or you’re the police trying to catch people doing that. We reckon the stolen McLaren is probably more fun.

You’ll also be able to try out the gritty, bloody, old-school FPS game Prodeus June 24. Then, on July 1, Game Pass will add Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Gang Beasts, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, and Limbo for PC players.

June 30 will mark the departure of several games from Game Pass. These include: