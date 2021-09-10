New World’s open beta has already hit 141k peak players on Steam

The open beta for Amazon Games’ upcoming MMORPG New World kicked off yesterday and it’s already seen a tidal wave of players delving in. Stats sites SteamDB and SteamCharts both record that New World has already seen well over 140,000 concurrent players head to the mysterious land of Aeternum, and it’s not even the weekend yet.

The New World beta launched yesterday and runs until September 12, so we’re only getting an early sense of interest in the upcoming PC game ahead of the weekend, when we’ll very likely see even more players keen to test the waters dive in. But, so far, we’ve already seen peak player counts of around 141.5k on Valve’s platform, according to those sites’ figures.

That’s pretty darn eye-watering, and puts the New World open beta in the number five slot on today’s most-played on Steam (going by peak player count) behind regulars CS:GO, Dota 2, PUBG, and Apex Legends, but ahead of other favourites like Destiny 2, Grand Theft Auto V/Online, and newcomer Naraka: Bladepoint.

So far that figure falls short of the peak the New World closed beta set a few months back of around 200k concurrent players, but with the latest playtest now open to all and the weekend ahead, it’s looking perfectly possible we’ll see that previous record knocked out of the park.

The New World release date is set for September 28. If you’re keen for brush up for the open beta or before the big day, be sure to check out our New World beginner’s guide and best New World factions, best New World weapons, and New World levelling guides at those links for some handy pointers.