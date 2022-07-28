Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 and AMD RDNA 3 pop up as EEC trademarks

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 and AMD RDNA 3 are on the horizon, and both companies have registered their next-gen GPUs as European Economic Community trademarks. The move bolsters rumours that new graphics cards will arrive in a few months’ time, but there’s reason to believe the green team isn’t quite done with its previous lineups.

Spotted by Harukaze5719, a collection of Nvidia RTX 4000 and AMD RDNA 3 model names are now registered with the EEC, including the Geforce RTX 4090 and the Radeon RX 7900 XT. While registering product names is a basic business practice more than it is a guarantee of release, it does cast doubt on previous rumours that the next GeForce gaming PC part would release under an RTX 5000 banner.

There are numerous next-gen Nvidia and AMD SKUs now listed on the EEC site, some of which are potential lower-spec releases like the RTX 4050 and RTX 4050 Ti. However, there are a few unexpected ghosts from the green team’s past on the list, like the GTX 660, and the inclusion of the term ‘RTX 2050’ propounds the idea of another last-gen resurrection.

The Nvidia trademark filing also includes multiple RTX 3000 Super cards, which perhaps means Nvidia’s current-gen lineup isn’t heading to the best graphics card retirement home just yet. Just make sure you don’t fall for any Super SKU scams on Amazon, as you could end up with a box full of sand.

Another Nvidia RTX 2000 GPU revival?

Again, trademarks aren’t necessarily indicative of a GPUs official name or arrival, so it’s best to take the information with a grain of salt. The rumour mill is currently struggling to make its mind up about a next-gen GPU ETA, as some reports point towards RTX 4000 cards (maybe) heading to China in less than a month.

That said, the filing at least adds clout to the fact the next-gen GPUs are coming, as insider information suggests only the RTX 4090 will release this year. While the prospect of an RTX 2050 also sounds absurd, Nvidia revived the RTX 2060 just a few short months ago, so never say never when it comes to the return of Turning alternatives.