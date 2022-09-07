Mystery Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU features twice the power of RTX 3000

Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs will undoubtedly fight for the best graphics card crown, leaked benchmarks suggest one will feature twice the power compared to RTX 3000. Better still, the comparison is seemingly based on 4K gameplay, but it’s not clear which mystery SKU the insider figures belong to.

According to QbitLeaks on Twitter, one of the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards will double the performance of RTX 3000 in games like Control, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dying Light 2. The leaker says the benchmarks don’t belong to a flagship card, like the RTX 4090, meaning we’re potentially looking at RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 performance stats.

If anything, the RTX 4000 leaked benchmarks add clout to previous performance claims. Earlier whispers hint that the RTX 4070 will pack an RTX 3090 Ti punch, and RTX 4080 insider info points towards a 60-80% increase.

QbitLeaks also says they “don’t think” Nvidia DLSS was used during the RTX 4000 benchmark, something that makes the feat all the more impressive. Provided the stats actually reflect true next-gen GPU performance, players could boost fps higher than ever before by opting to use the RTX AI upscaler, enabling rigs to run games at 4K with fewer settings caveats.

Before you start planning to replace a card like the MSI RTX 3090 Suprim X with an entry-level RTX 4000 card, we’d recommend taking the benchmark with the usual grain of salt. Nvidia hasn’t made any official announcements as of yet, and the company is seemingly struggling to make its mind up about RTX 4070 specs.

That said, RTX 4000 will likely take the best gaming PC setup to new heights, and enthusiasts may have a large selection of SKUs to choose from. Nvidia is apparently toying with releasing two RTX 4080 models at the same time, and there’s already talk of souped-up cards like the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4090 Ti.

Word of an RTX 4000 delay means we might need to wait till after Halloween to see what the green team truly has up its sleeve, but that’s perhaps a short wait for anyone who’s been trying to get a hold of any GPU for the past two years.