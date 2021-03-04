Outriders legendary weapons guide: all legendaries in the demo

If you’ve been having a whale of a time gunning down enemies in People Can Fly’s upcoming looter-shooter demo, you may be wondering how to get your hands on those sought after Outriders legendary weapons. If you’re curious about what legendary weapons are out there in Enoch, waiting to be discovered and used in glorious battle, we’ve got the full list from the demo so far.

Outriders gear is dropped from enemies, found in chests, given as quest rewards, or purchased from vendors. Each piece of gear in Outriders has its own level, and one of five rarities: common, unusual, rare, epic, and legendary. Above the unusual tier, gear comes with various bonus attributes that provide additional buffs when equipped, such as extra crit damage, armour piercing, or increased health. Higher level gear will have more bonus attributes attached to it.

As well as bonus attributes, gear above the rare tier also comes with mods, powerful effects which modify your playstyle, some even changing how your class skills work. If you have two items with the same mod, these effects don’t stack. From the looks of things, a few legendary mods have a regular version, an ‘enhanced’ version, and an ‘ultimate’ version. The italicised figures (damage, cooldown, etc) in your weapon’s mod description denote values that depend on your particular weapon’s stats.

How to get Outriders legendary weapons

Because you’ll be able to carry over the legendary weapons you find in the Outriders demo, and eventually extract their powerful mods to use in future weapons, players have been hard at work grinding for them ahead of the Outriders release date.

For the best chance at finding an Outriders legendary weapon, set your World Tier to five, the highest possible level in the demo. This grants you a +25% legendary drop rate modifier bonus. In the above video, YouTuber Fallout Plays explains that the best location for farming legendary Outriders weapons is the ‘Confront the Altered at the Tower’ story point.

Once you arrive at the start of the mission, there are four loot chests available to open if you go backwards through the level, and one inside the building ahead. Fallout Plays suggest you play with a friend, set your auto loot to ‘common’, and send one player back to loot chests, while the other heads forward, loots the last chest, and initiates the fight with Gauss on the roof, automatically teleporting their teammate to them. It may take many, many attempts before you find yourself a legendary; we wish you good luck.

All Outriders legendary weapons

There are ten Outriders legendary weapons in the demo, and thanks to Twitter user OutridersPlus’ twitter thread, we know what we’re looking for.

The Outriders legendary weapons are:

Thunderbird

Assault Rifle

Ultimate Storm Whip – Shots bring down lightning on an enemy.

– Shots bring down lightning on an enemy. Striga – A percentage of critical damage is returned to you as health.

Voodoo Matchmaker

Assault Rifle

Ultimate Damage Link – Shots link enemies, sharing a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt and a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt.

– Shots link enemies, sharing a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt and a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt. Vulnerability Bullets – Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies.

Raróg’s Gaze

Rifle

Weakness Trap – Shots cause explosions, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a radius of the target.

– Shots cause explosions, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a radius of the target. Burning Bullets – Shots inflict Burn on enemies.

Aerie Master

Pump action shotgun

Weightlessness – Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air.

– Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air. Critical Point – Increases the chance of scoring a critical shot.

Golem’s Limb

Pump action shotgun

Golem Rising – Killing shots grant you a protective Golem effect.

– Killing shots grant you a protective Golem effect. Vampire – Killing shots grant Skill Leech boost.

The Iceberg

Bolt action rifle

Winter Blast – Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a certain radius.

– Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a certain radius. Icebreaker – Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing damage.

Grim Marrow

Light machinegun

Singularity – Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage to enemies within a certain radius.

– Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage to enemies within a certain radius. Improved Stiffening – Shots inflict Slow on enemies.

The Migraine

Submachine gun

Ultimate Bleeding Bullets – Shots inflict Bleed on enemies.

– Shots inflict Bleed on enemies. Bomb’s Ahead – Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing damage.

Amber Vault

Double gun

Killing Spree – Killing shots increase damage by a certain percent for a set duration. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to five kills.

– Killing shots increase damage by a certain percent for a set duration. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to five kills. Brain-eater – Critical shots do not consume ammo.

Torment & Agony

Pistols

Judgment Enforcer – shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal a multiplier of your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you change your weapon.

– shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal a multiplier of your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you change your weapon. Clip Combustion – Reloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing damage to enemies within a certain radius.

Those are all the Outriders legendary weapons in the demo; to learn more about the game, check out our Outriders classes guide, or the best Outriders Technomancer build – and if you’re a real collector, you may be interested in our Destiny 2 exotics guide as well.