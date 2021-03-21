Outriders is a Steam top seller again

The ongoing free demo for Outriders is continuing to reel in players. After a short absence, the action-adventure game from developer People Can Fly is back in the Steam top sellers list, and only a short while before launch.

Players have been able to play a chunk of the Outriders early game since late February, and just as it proved popular then, it’s still doing so, coming in at ninth after briefly falling off in this week’s top ten. Some heavyweights make up the rest of the chart, not least of which are Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5, who share the chart together for the first time since January. Both the open-world games are reduced right now in a Rockstar Steam sale, Grand Theft Auto 5 currently at a cool 63% off.

Loop Hero was knocked down a peg by GTA 5’s surge, going from third to fourth, and Forza Horizon 4 is still represented twice, though both have dropped, now at seventh and eighth. Tale of Immortal moves from sixth to tenth, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive‘s Operation Broken Fang update has jumped up from seventh to fifth.

No prizes for guessing number one, Valheim continues to sell extremely well, now at the top for seven straight weeks. We spoke to developer Iron Gate recently, they recommended the masses stick on Amon Amarth when foraging.

Here’s the Outriders cinematic trailer:

The full version of Outriders is coming April 1. We have guides for Outriders Legendaries, and Outriders classes, to keep you ahead of the curve.