Overwatch 2 Halloween event is a “sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge”

It’s spooky season, and that means the Overwatch 2 Halloween event is almost upon us. The Blizzard multiplayer game seems to be getting into the swing of things following a rather rocky first two weeks that left Overwatch 2 fans reviewing launch highs and lows. As part of its newly adopted seasonal model as a free game, Blizzard revealed that the Halloween event would be titled “Junkenstein’s Revenge: The Wrath of the Bride.”

In response to Blizzard announcing the Halloween Terror event’s return again on Twitter, some fans responded with concerns that they were facing the same Junkenstein’s Revenge wave-defence mode that has been rotated in yearly since the first game’s initial release. However, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra confirms that the event will be a completely new mode and will in fact follow on from the events of the previous one.

“The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is a brand new game mode,” responds Ybarra to one fan on Twitter, “It’s the sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge.” That seems to calm any fears that it would simply be the same wave defence mode on the Aldersbrunn map with perhaps a new boss or two added. In addition, more details were teased with a flavour post on the Blizzard website.

A letter “From the desk of the Lord of Adlersbrunn” regales fans with the aftermath of Junkenstein’s Revenge, remarking that “Our people know peace again, and once more do laughter and light fill the streets.” Clearly not all is well, however, as the Lord remarks that “As we near the anniversary of the mad doctor’s revenge, an unmistakable feeling of dread has taken hold of my heart.” Nevertheless, preparations for the autumn festivals are underway – though they say that “when the celebrations are through, I must ask one of the guards to look into the strange noises coming from the old quarters of the castle.”

While we don’t know exactly what to expect, it sounds like players will be exploring the depths of Adlersbrunn castle, then. Based on the Overwatch 2 season one trailer, it looks like the old Junkenstein’s crew of Cassidy, Soldier 76, Hanzo, and Ana will be taking a back seat – with the event featuring newcomers Sojourn, Kiriko, and Junker Queen, who will be joined by Ashe. Sojourn is seen in her new noir detective skin, Kiriko in a witchy getup, Junker Queen in a rather Mad Max style raider outfit, and Ashe in her old Warlock clothes.

