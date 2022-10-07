Overwatch 2 Halloween event dates, skins, maps, and modes 2022

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, and it’s the first seasonal event to take place in Blizzard’s highly anticipated sequel. The original Junkenstein’s Revenge was a stand-out in Overwatch’s seasonal schedule since its debut in 2017, so it’s no surprise that it’s making a comeback for the FPS game’s sequel.

So far, we don’t have too much to go on for the first Overwatch 2 Halloween event, but we do know the confirmed dates and some details about skins, maps, and modes. Most of this comes from a blog post and a brief glimpse of Kiriko twirling a broomstick in the Overwatch 2 season one trailer, but here’s everything we can expect from the highly anticipated limited-time event.

Overwatch 2 Halloween event dates 2022

The Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride Halloween event will run from October 25 to November 8.

The Halloween events are a delightful spooky season tradition in Overwatch, and the four-player co-operative brawler mode in Junkenstein’s Revenge is a welcome change of pace from the standard versus gameplay. It offers a break from climbing the Overwatch 2 competitive ranks and honing your understanding of the Overwatch 2 meta in favour of a wave-based horde mode that gets progressively more difficult over time, with a limited choice of characters to fill the Overwatch 2 roles.

Overwatch 2 Halloween event playable characters

Ashe is making her return as a playable character during the event, and she’ll be joined by Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen. It’s unclear whether or not players yet to unlock Kiriko from the Overwatch 2 battle pass will have access to her during the event, though we’d argue this is a perfect opportunity to give them a taste of what they’re missing. Check out our abilities overview for Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen so you can be well-prepared for battling through the Zomnic hordes.

Overwatch 2 Halloween event map and game mode

The Junkenstein’s Revenge Halloween event has historically taken place in Adlersbrunn, a spookified version of Eichenwalde. It’s an enclosed outside area featuring the castle gate and bridge, quite different from the dingy castle interior presented in the Wrath of the Bride screenshot provided by Blizzard.

Fans have also begun to speculate that the Halloween horde mode has been overhauled into some form of dungeon crawler, made even more plausible by the encroaching Zomnic forces about to descend upon the Overwatch 2 characters. However, as compelling as this may be, we still can’t confirm what shape the latest iteration of Junkenstein’s Revenge is likely to take, both in terms of its Overwatch 2 map, and its game mode.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Event skins

Blizzard’s screenshot also confirms that the new Junkenstein’s Revenge Halloween event includes at least three new event-exclusive skins: a Kiriko witch skin, a Sojourn film noir detective skin, and a… well, we’re not really sure about Junker Queen’s skin, but whatever she’s meant to be would look right at home in a Mad Max film.

This is the first limited-time seasonal event to take place in Overwatch 2, so how we can expect to obtain event-exclusive cosmetics is currently unclear. In the original multiplayer game, players could purchase them directly using in-game currency, or take a chance at winning them from event lootboxes. Either way, we can expect that any event-exclusive skins and cosmetics up for grabs will be unavailable to unlock after the Halloween event’s two weeks are up.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride Halloween event, but be sure to check back for more information closer to the time. In the meantime, take a look at the best Overwatch 2 heroes per role, alongside our Overwatch 2 tier list, to ensure that you’re using always choosing the best heroes for your team.