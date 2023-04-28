Eager to jump into Star Wars Jedi Survivor new game plus? There’s a truly staggering amount of collectibles in Respawn’s highly anticipated sequel, and the odds are high that you’re going to miss a few as you progress through the story.

Thankfully, that’s where Star Wars Jedi Survivor new game plus comes in. If you’re shooting for a full completionist run, we recommend pairing it with our Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles list, including Cal Kestis outfits and BD-1 skins for a fresh new look. All that being said, here’s how to unlock a second helping of Star Wars Jedi Survivor with new game plus.

Does Jedi Survivor have new game plus?

Yes, Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a new game plus mode. Once you’ve finished your first playthrough of the game, you’ll have the option to dive into ‘Journey +’, as the game puts it.

How to unlock Jedi Survivor new game plus

Star Wars Jedi Survivor new game plus unlocks immediately after your first playthrough. It includes all the Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances, skill points, and cosmetics you picked up the first time around, so you can focus exclusively on tracking down anything you missed in the action-adventure game. That said, your Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force abilities all reset, so don’t expect to get a headstart on those finicky puzzles from the get-go.

Jedi Survivor new game plus perks and cosmetics

Three additional Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks unlock as part of new game plus. These perks differ from the typical buffs that perks provide, instead granting you the freedom to shape your experience in various ways. You can mix and match these perks according to your preferred Star Wars Jedi Survivor difficulty modes, or equip them all at once for a superior challenge that’s exclusive to new game plus.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor new game plus perks are:

Trendsetter: Randomises your cosmetics on death.

Randomises your cosmetics on death. Purity: Increases damage dealt by friends and enemies.

Increases damage dealt by friends and enemies. Warrior: Remixes combat encounters with new, tougher enemies.

As far as cosmetics are concerned, you can acquire two additional Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber colors as part of new game plus: Red and Party. These cosmetics don’t affect gameplay or story, but they do allow you to indulge your inner Sith Lord, or fly in the face of Star Wars canon and rock a jazzy rainbow saber.

That’s all we’ve got for Star Wars new game plus. If you’re still battling through the story, our guide on how long to beat Star Wars Jedi Survivor should give some indication of how long you have to go. We’ve also got a handy collection of Star Wars Jedi Survivor tips which are guaranteed to serve you well at any point on your adventure across a galaxy far, far away. Finally, check out our list of the best Star Wars games for something new to play once you’re done with Jedi Survivor.