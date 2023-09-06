How to change appearance in Starfield

How do you change your appearance in Starfield? If you’re in dire need of a cosmetic makeover, there’s only one place in the Settled Systems where you can go, but it’ll cost you. Don’t be tempted to hit the mean streets of Neon on the hunt for a back-alley surgeon – we’ve got everything you need to change your appearance in a matter of moments.

Your decisions in Starfield character creation are long-lasting, and who you start out as might not reflect who you become as you advance the Starfield story. Thankfully, you don’t need to settle for the face and body you chose right at the beginning of the RPG game. Instead, you can make any adjustments you need by visiting a popular in-game shop in Starfield cities. What’s more, it comes with a No Disfigurement Guarantee, so you can rest assured that your character is perfectly safe to go under the knife.

How to change your appearance in Starfield

You can change your appearance in Starfield by visiting Enhance, the genetic salon available in every major city. This service costs 500 Credits, and allows you to change your body, face, name, and pronouns.

Here are all the Enhance locations:

New Atlantis – Travel to the Commercial District, then proceed forward from the NAT to find the Enhance clinic on the left, between Infinity and Outland.

Akila City – Turn left up the stairs next to Shepherd’s General Store. Follow the alley to the right until you reach the Barracks, at which point you can see the Enhance sign between the buildings.

Neon City – Turn right from the elevator and keep to the right-hand side of the street. Enhance is just past the Volii Hotel, directly opposite The Emporium.

While Enhance allows you to change your appearance to your heart’s content, you can’t use it to change your Starfield background, Starfield traits, or perform a Starfield respec. If you’re unhappy with the cosmetic changes you’ve made, don’t worry – you can always return to Enhance and correct them at any time you like, provided you have the Starfield credits.

