Starfield slip up suggests a softer edge than Fallout

The Starfield ESRB rating is here as Bethesda shares the RPG game’s classification before the ratings board itself, seemingly by accident, letting us know what we can expect when the Starfield release date drops and how it compares to ratings for other Bethesda games like Elder Scrolls and Fallout. While we wait for more Starfield footage, this is definitely the next best thing.

With the Starfield direct times now fully confirmed there’s not much else we can do but wait to hear from Bethesda directly about the game during the event, but this Starfield ESRB rating appears to have slipped through the cracks. Bethesda has put the ESRB rating for Starfield in their own Twitter banner, even though it’s nowhere to be found on the ratings board’s website as of publication.

Starfield ESRB rating

We already know Starfield has no sex thanks to an Australian rating from earlier this year, so it’s no surprise that more ratings are on the way. So here’s what the Starfield ESRB rating tells us about what to expect in the RPG.

Rated M for mature (17+)

Violence

Blood

Suggestive themes

Strong language

Use of drugs

This might seem par for the course but as pointed out by Starfield Beyond on Twitter previous Bethesda game Fallout 4 is noted to have blood, gore, and intense violence over Starfield’s more blanked “violence.” This makes sense, if the Starfield ESRB rating remains unchanged when officially revealed, as we’ve not been led to believe that Bethesda’s next game will emulate the explosive limbs the Fallout games are known for.

If you’re curious as to what the ESRB does, The Entertainment Software Ratings Board provides ratings for games to help people stay informed about their content before making a purchase, and Starfield is no exception.

We also know that a Starfield Game Pass launch is confirmed for a day one release as well, so if you subscribe to Microsoft’s subscription service right before the upcoming game comes out you can play it at a greatly reduced cost, even if it means you don’t actually own Starfield outright.

Bethesda’s newest adventure is set to be the studio’s biggest, with thousands of locations to explore in your spaceship. This is why we’ve got all known Starfield planets and all confirmed Starfield cities broken down for you, letting you know what you’re in for when the open-world game releases soon.