New Starfield HD texture rework on the way from Cyberpunk 2077 modder

A Starfield HD rework mod from the creator of similar Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 projects is on the way, and you can see the texture improvements right now.

Starfield HD rework mod: a woman with short black hair and a dark blue dress stands in front of a planet's surface with a spaceship on it

Published:

Starfield

Bethesda’s Starfield already has modders working overtime. While Skyrim and Fallout still remain incredibly popular to this day for community content, Starfield mods have the genuine chance of being even more significant than previous Bethesda RPG games. There are already a lot of quality-of-life changes on offer, but now one of the most prolific Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 modders that brought HD textures to those games has set their sights on Starfield.

Modder ‘Halk Hogan’, who has already released a Cyberpunk 2077 HD rework mod with an update on the way alongside Phantom Liberty, has now set their sights on Bethesda’s newest release, with the Starfield HD Reworked Project announced.

Halk Hogan is still working on the HD projects for the NextGen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk 2077 update too, so they’re going to be quite busy for the foreseeable future. From Starfield cities to Starfield planets, you can see Halk Hogan’s planned texture improvements in the video below.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’ve downloaded Halk Hogan’s previous work on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, then you already know that this Starfield mod is going to be an essential download as soon as it comes out. After all, who doesn’t want to find all the Bethesda secrets and Starfield easter eggs with even better textures?

“Due to the often visible low-resolution textures, I decided to create a new HD Reworked Project for Starfield, to improve the visual experience of the game,” Halk Hogan says.

“Of course, as usual, the project focuses on achieving the highest quality of textures (and perhaps models in the future), while maintaining good performance and reasonable use of video memory. The modification is currently in an early stage of work, although the first version will be released soon.”

If you’re deep in Bethesda’s space game and want some help, we’ve got you covered with the complete list of Starfield console commands alongside the best Starfield companions you’ll definitely want to be a part of your crew at all times.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.

From Starfield to Cyberpunk 2077, Will loves getting lost in immersive worlds. A former news writer for NME Gaming, he'll take anything you throw at him, especially roguelikes.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.