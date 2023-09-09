Bethesda’s Starfield already has modders working overtime. While Skyrim and Fallout still remain incredibly popular to this day for community content, Starfield mods have the genuine chance of being even more significant than previous Bethesda RPG games. There are already a lot of quality-of-life changes on offer, but now one of the most prolific Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 modders that brought HD textures to those games has set their sights on Starfield.

Modder ‘Halk Hogan’, who has already released a Cyberpunk 2077 HD rework mod with an update on the way alongside Phantom Liberty, has now set their sights on Bethesda’s newest release, with the Starfield HD Reworked Project announced.

Halk Hogan is still working on the HD projects for the NextGen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk 2077 update too, so they’re going to be quite busy for the foreseeable future. From Starfield cities to Starfield planets, you can see Halk Hogan’s planned texture improvements in the video below.

If you’ve downloaded Halk Hogan’s previous work on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, then you already know that this Starfield mod is going to be an essential download as soon as it comes out. After all, who doesn’t want to find all the Bethesda secrets and Starfield easter eggs with even better textures?

“Due to the often visible low-resolution textures, I decided to create a new HD Reworked Project for Starfield, to improve the visual experience of the game,” Halk Hogan says.

“Of course, as usual, the project focuses on achieving the highest quality of textures (and perhaps models in the future), while maintaining good performance and reasonable use of video memory. The modification is currently in an early stage of work, although the first version will be released soon.”

