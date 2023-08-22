Starfield Heller crewmate guide

Who is Heller in Starfield? Floating between thousands of planets in the Starfield universe can get pretty lonely, even with VASCO by your side. If you’re spending most of your days hanging out with robots, the people you meet can be of great importance to your sanity.

With so many Starfield factions, Starfield cities, and Starfield planets, there are a lot of NPCs to interact with during your space adventure. Some are pretty rude, some might let you have a quick chat, others can be hired, roped in as a companion, or even seduced into a Starfield romance. One of those that can be hired as a crewmate is Heller, so here’s everything we know about him and his skills so far.

Heller background

Heller is a member of the Argos Extractors, the team of space miners with whom the player character, or Spacefarer, begins their story. We can assume the Heller is probably among the first Starfield characters you meet.

Thanks to the Starfield Direct Gameplay Deep Dive video above, we also know that Heller can be hired as part of your crew, as he is seen in the crew roster alongside the likes of Starfield Barrett and Starfield Marika Boros. In the clip, the Spacefarer is able to assign Heller to an outpost on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system.

Heller skills

Outpost Engineering (three star)

(three star) Geology (one star)

Some NPCs don’t seem to have fully stacked out their skill options, and Heller only has two skills listed according to the footage above. Whether or not these skills can be upgraded or if Heller can learn more is currently unknown, but lead designer Emil Pagliarulo did say in a recent Q&A that companion skills cannot be leveled up. We can probably assume that crew members are the same. In the same Q&A, we were also told that crew mates are hired for a one-off cost, so you don’t need to worry about repeatedly handing out your Starfield credits.

That’s everything we know about Starfield’s Heller so far, but we’ll have more once the Starfield release date arrives. We’ve got more details on some of the other known Starfield companions too, including Starfield Sarah Morgan, head of the Constellation exploration team. If you want to find out even more about the upcoming space game, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.