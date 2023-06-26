Starfield plants explained

Which plants are in Starfield? As you explore every Starfield planet, you will discover a range of unique flora and fauna to analyze and add to your database. Before you take a trip to one of the 1,000+ planets on offer, your ship provides you with a breakdown of everything the planet has, including its flora and whether you’ve already seen it.

When you spot a Starfield plant, your suit comes equipped with a special visor that lets you keep track of everything the planet has to offer. If you happen to scan every unique item available, a message pops up saying “Ecological Consortium”, meaning you’ve seen everything on the planet. Find out the uses for each of the plants in the space game to further your Starfield research projects knowledge, unlocking new skills and experience points.

How to scan a Starfield plant

Once you spot a unique plant in Starfield, pull up your scanning tool and use it to add that information to your database. Scanning exotic wildlife for the first time provides your character with experience points. Depending on your Starfield skills, you can take outposts to the next level by harnessing nearby resources, flora, and fauna to provide a steady stream of income.

You can learn the following information about any Starfield plant you scan:

Resource

Biomes

Genetics

Reproduction

In the case of the Ice Creeper plant found on Tidacha I, this is a toxin found in the Mountains, Frozen Plains, and Coniferous Forest. Its genetics are made up of a Standard Helix, Carbon-based Production, and Self-Cloning. It’s important to note that though every plant can be scanned, not every plant can be picked up and added to your inventory.

What are Starfield plants used for?

While the Starfield deep dive didn’t go into detail about what you can do with plants, we can make some educated guesses based on the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. Flora in Skyrim has many different uses, including potion-making via the Alchemy skill tree, and it can be used as a quick way to make a lot of money by growing specific plants. As for Fallout, the plants you can add to your inventory are usually used in food recipes.

We know there are a number of Starfield skills that could make use of collectible flora, including fixing any status ailments by creating medicine. There’s an entire skill tree tab dedicated to science that we still haven’t had the chance to see, but we have no doubt there’s something in that list that utilizes Starfield plants.

That’s everything we know about Starfield plants so far, but stay tuned as we’ll be updating this guide with more information once it’s revealed. Don’t forget to read up on Starfield food as we have a sneaking suspicion that some recipes will involve both food and plants. Finally, give our system requirements guide a read to learn whether your PC will be good enough for the Starfield release date as it slowly approaches.