You can already save 17% on your Starfield pre-orders

Starfield is so close, as Bethesda’s next colossal RPG game wants to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and we can already point you towards a staggering 17% discount ahead of the Starfield release date. So if you can’t wait for Starfield and want to snag a hefty saving for either edition of the game, we’ve got your back.

Fanatical currently has one of the lowest Starfield prices, and it’s gone even lower ahead of both the full and early access start date.

You can snag Starfield at a staggering 17% off for both Steam and Windows, with this deal applying to both the Standard and Premium editions of the game. The Standard Edition can be pre-ordered for $58.09 / £49.79 while you can get the Premium Edition for $82.99 / £71.37.

If you subscribe to Xbox’s subscription service, you’ll get the base version of Starfield on Game Pass with the opportunity to upgrade, or you can purchase it outright as above to just fully own the game.

Pre-ordering will net you the Old Mars Skin pack, which comes with three bonus skins:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

If you opt-in for the Premium version of Starfield, you’ll get even more goodies, which include:

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to five days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

I’m super excited for Starfield and can’t wait to explore what Todd Howard and the team have been cooking, so these savings ahead of time are really welcome.

While you wait for Bethesda’s first original universe in 25 years, we’ve got everything you need to know about every Starfield companion, alongside each Starfield trait and what it does.