Starfield’s Sam Coe actor says he played him as bisexual

Starfield is an RPG game with an incredibly large and colorful cast of characters, all portrayed by brilliant actors at the top of their game. One such character is Starfield’s Sam Coe, portrayed by Deus Ex’s Adam Jensen, Elias Toufexis, and he’s outlined how he actually played the character as bisexual.

Actor Elias Toufexis outlined how he played Starfield’s resident caring cowboy in a quote tweet reply to another user, who called it “gross” that you can flirt with Sam Coe while playing as a male character. Toufexis responded by saying “Actually, I played Sam as bisexual.”

If you’re interested in having the Freestar Ranger as a companion, or potentially even getting together with Starfield’s Sam Coe in a romance, then we’ve put everything we know so far about the character and each Starfield romance into one place.

While playing Starfield you might actually recognize the voice of Coe, as Toufexis also played the Deus Ex’s Adam Jensen, alongside Leonidas in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and a slew of major and minor roles in series like Call of Duty, Fallout, and much more. The Starfield voice cast is a big one too, so I’m sure you’ll see some more great actors you recognize.

Toufexis has also made it clear that they want a new Deus Ex game, alongside the fact that, so far, “no one [has] called” about the possibility of a sequel starring Adam Jensen. Honestly, I’d love to see Deus Ex make a return in whatever form it can, and hope Toufexis can be a part of that.

If you’re deep in Bethesda’s big space game we’ve got you covered, from exactly how all the Starfield traits impact your game to a breakdown of each Starfield faction and the best Starfield weapons as well.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.