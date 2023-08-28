Starfield Sam Coe companion guide

Who is Starfield Sam Coe? The rich tapestry of Starfield lore expands with each delectable info dump from Bethesda Softworks HQ. Whether it be a new trailer, developer shorts like the ‘Into the Starfield’ series, or live Q&As, the details of the highly-anticipated space RPG are bountiful.

A topic we’ve all been learning a lot about is the Starfield companions system. Unsurprisingly, given Bethesda’s strong use of companions in the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, it appears they’re taking what they’ve already lovingly created and running further with it. In Starfield, players can recruit companions to their very own space crew. As revealed by lead quest designer Will Shen in the game’s official Discord during a developer Q&A, “there are over 20 named characters who can join your crew. Four of them are from the Starfield Constellation faction and have the most story and interaction with the player, but all of the named characters have their own backgrounds and can follow you around (and carry your stuff).” This brings us swiftly onto one companion who seems to have the wealthiest of backgrounds behind him, Sam Coe. In our guide below, we explore who he is and what he brings to the table (or ship) in Starfield.

Starfield Sam Coe background

Starfield Direct calls Sam Coe the “former space cowboy” and that just about sums him up as an ex-member of the Freestar Rangers, a group dedicated to protecting the peace of the Freestar Collective. With his cowboy attire, he joined Constellation alongside his daughter, Cora, in 2327. We’ve explained more about the formation of Constellation in our Starfield lore and timeline guide.

We’ve mentioned a couple of times already that Sam Coe’s history is deep, and we’ll explore that a little more now. Sam Coe is a descendant of Akila City’s settler and founder, Solomon Coe. In one gameplay trailer, he’s pictured alongside Solomon’s statue outside of the Freestar Collective stronghold.

Sam Coe belongs to Constellation alongside other members, such as Chair Sarah Morgan, Walter Stroud, Matteo Khatri, and Barrett. He may have left his cowboy life, but he hasn’t left his cowboy hat as he’s been pictured a fair few times across Bethesda’s video outputs in his leathers and rifle locked and loaded.

Sam Coe skills

Each companion in Starfield comes with their own valuable skills, which, for Sam Coe, we have listed below.

Here are Starfield Sam Coe’s main skills:

Piloting (four-star)

(four-star) Rifle Certification (three-star)

(three-star) Payloads (two-star)

(two-star) Geology (one-star)

Not only will Sam Coe fill your ship with bountiful rocks from the surfaces of those over 1,000 Starfield planets you’ll be exploring, but he’s highly-skilled with a rifle, and can pilot your ship with ease. A pretty handy companion, right? Well, he’s also pretty hands-on, if you know what we’re saying. If you don’t… just look below.

Starfield Sam Coe romance

Sam Coe is a confirmed Starfield romance option, meaning you’ll be able to establish a relationship with them on a whole new level. Seen during Starfield Direct alongside Noel (gifted scientist and Sarah Morgan’s protégé), Sam says, “I don’t know that I’ve ever really loved anyone, except you.”

During an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, game director Todd Howard confirmed that when it comes to romance in Starfield, companions can “be in love with you and dislike something you did and be pissed at you temporarily, but then come back to loving you.” So, when it comes to Sam Coe, romance is another intricate part of your relationship building.

That’s everything we know about Starfield’s Sam Coe. We’ve other Starfield companion guides at the ready for your perusal though. From expeditionary robot, VASCO, to all-round vital member of the crew, Barrett, Constellation has a group of crew members worthy of consideration.

