All Starfield unique items and how to find them

Does Starfield have unique items? As it turns out, yes it does and they’re the most exciting in the game. We’ve scoured the Settled Systems to find the most powerful loot in Bethesda’s space shooter, and we’ve brought you a comprehensive list, as well as what we consider the best to be, so you can seek them out early on.

As we explained in our Starfield review, having a strong loadout is the most useful tip we have for newcomers to the game. To perfect the best Starfield build though, you’ll need to brush up on the best Starfield traits, too. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered from every angle.

All Starfield unique weapons

Here are all of the Starfield unique weapons:

Unique weapon Weapon type Location AA-99 Rifle Purchased in New Atlantis – a unique variant Ace Sidearm Pistol Purchased from Jameson Mercantile in New Atlantis Acid Rain Rifle Purchased from Vicente Salinas in Apex Electronics in The Well in New Atlantis city. You have to complete the quest to retrieve a package before Acid Rain is available Ambassador Pistol A reward from the Friends Like These mission where you have to blackmail Ambassador Radcliff. Choose the dialogue option to demand a gift Ashta Tamer Heavy Weapon In a chest during The Empty Nest quest Avatar Rifle Purchased from traders in Starfield new game plus mode Boom Boom Shotgun Purchased from Neon Tactical in Neon City on Volii Alpha Brute Force Shotgun A reward for completing the Red Mile quest on Porrima III Deadeye Pistol A reward for joining the Starfield Freestar Collective faction Despondent Assassin Rifle A reward from the Leader of the Pack Starfield mission Elegance Pistol Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City Experiment A-7 Shotgun Rewarded during the Entangled side mission. You must be successful in persuading Ethan Feather Rifle Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station Fiscal Quarter Rifle Earned by completing the All That Money Can Buy mission Fortune’s Glory TBC TBC Fury Rifle Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station Gallow’s Reach Rifle Found during the No Sudden Moves mission mounted on a wall in the bedroom Hangover Cure Shotgun Found behind the bar at Jake’s in The Well in New Atlantis City Headhunter Rifle Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City Heller’s Cutter Heavy weapon Found in a weapons crate near the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost as part of the Back to Vectera mission Hunterwulf Rifle Purchased from Zuri’s Essentials on The Key space station Justifier Rifle Rewarded for completing the Hammer Falls mission in the Freestar Collective quest Legendary Keelhauler Pistol Rewarded for completing the Echoes of the Past mission Last Breath Rifle Purchased from vendors in new game plus mode Marathon Pistol Found in Clint’s Collectibles at Gagarin Mindtear Rifle Purchased from Kore Kinetics in Neon N67 Smartgun Heavy weapon Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis city in the commercial district Peacekeeper Rifle Rewarded for completing the Groundpounder side mission Pirate Legend Rifle Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station Poisonstorm Heavy weapon Purchased from Kore Kinetics in Neon Power Beat Rifle Purchased from Zuri’s Essentials on The Key space station Radburn Pistol Found in a shipping container on Tau Ceti II Rapidshot Shotgun Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis City Reckless Bombardment Heavy weapon Purchased from Gualter during the Hostile Intelligence mission Revenant Rifle Found on a desk at the end of the Eye of the Storm mission Shattered Shock Heavy weapon Found in a storage container during the Hostile Intelligence mission Short Circuit Pistol Purchased at Best Defense in Hopetown on Polvo Sir Livingstone’s Pistol Pistol Given to you by your parents if you picked the Kid Stuff trait during character creation Speechless Fire Rifle Purchased at Best Defense in Hopetown on Polvo Street Sweeper Pistol Rewarded for completing the Showdown quest in Neon City Tempest Rifle Rewarded for defeating Delgado during the Eye of the Storm mission The Buzzkill Rifle Purchased from Neon Tactical in Neon City The Mutineer Pistol Acquired during the Into the Unknown mission by speaking to Vladimir Sall on The Eye. Ask about his history with the Crimson Fleet and then go to his house. Pick the lock on the door to find The Mutineer on a desk The Prime Pistol Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City The Spacer Pistol Purchased from Arboron in Neon The Zapper Pistol Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City Trickshot Pistol Found during the War Relics mission located in a mech wreckage Unfair Advantage Pistol Rewarded for killing Ikande during the Eye of the Storm quest Unmitigated Vengeance Rifle Rewarded for completing the High Price to Pay mission and killing the Hunter at the Buried Temple Vampire’s Gift Rifle Purchased from Gualter during the Hostile Intelligence mission X-989 Microgun Heavy weapon Speak to the UC Agent at the desk during the Hostile Intelligence mission

All unique armor and outfits

Here is all the Starfield unique armor and outfits:

Item Item type Location Delgado’s Outfit Apparel Side with the Sysdefense during the Crimson Fleet faction missions and defeat Delgado Deputy Hat Apparel Enlist with the Freestar Rangers, then visit the Rock and talk to Emma Wilcox Fitted Business Suit Apparel Given at the start of the Sowing Discord mission Ikande’s Sysdefence Officer Uniform Apparel Side with the Crimson Fleet and defeat Ikande at the end Imogene Salvo’s Suit Apparel Kill Imogene during the Guilty Parties mission Paxton’s Officer Hat Apparel Looted from Paxton Hull during The Hammer Falls mission Ranger Deputy Uniform Apparel Complete missions for Emma Wilcox to earn her twist and she will gift you this Ranger Dualwear Apparel Complete missions for Emma Wilcox and become a full-fledged Freestar Collective ranger Striker Maskwear Apparel Join the Strikers gang in Neon Sysdef Formal Uniform Apparel Side with the Sysdefence during the Crimson Fleet missions and defeat Delgado Ularu’s Suit Apparel Kill Ularu during the Guilty Parties mission Xenofresh Clean Suit Apparel Complete the Fishy Business mission in Neon Constellation Space Helmet Helmet Given for joining the Constellation faction Collector’s Outfit Apparel Kill Petrov during the No Sudden Moves mission Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet Helmet Given by your parents if you selected the Kid Stuff trait Mantis Helmet Helmet Find all three pieces of the Mantis in the Mantis mission and locate the secret base on Denebola 1-b Mark I Helmet Helmet Found in the basement in the Lodge Neon Dancer Outfit Apparel In Petrov’s vault in the No Sudden Moves mission Operative Helmet Helmet Received during the Sabotage mission Ranger Space Helmet Helmet Earned by completing missions for Emma Wilcox SY-920 Pilot Space Helmet Helmet Found during the Best There Is mission UC Antixeno Space Helmet Helmet Rewarded for completing Grunt work Constellation Spacesuit Spacesuit Given for joining Constellation Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit Spacesuit Given by your parents if you have the Kid Stuff trait Mantis Spacesuit Spacesuit Obtain all three parts of the Mantis during the Starfield Mantis quest and locate the secret base on Denebola 1-b Mark I Spacesuit Spacesuit Found in the basement in the Lodge Operative Suit Spacesuit Received during the Sabotage mission Ranger Spacesuit Spacesuit Complete missions for Emma Wilcox SY-920 Spacesuit Spacesuit Found during the Best There Is mission Tardigrade Monster Costume Spacesuit Talk to Dr. Guiliana Lakota in New Homestead on Titan at the beginning of the Tourists Go Home mission UC Antixeno Spacesuit Spacesuit Found during the Hostile Intelligence mission, in the armory UC Vanguard Spacesuit Spacesuit Rewarded for completing Grunt work

Those are all of the unique weapons and unique armor items we’ve found in Starfield so far. If you’re looking for less rare items, we’ve also compiled our list of the best Starfield weapons. If you’re wondering how to get the Kid Stuff trait or what exactly it does, you’ll also find our Starfield traits guide more than helpful.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.