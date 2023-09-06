All Starfield unique items and how to find them

Does Starfield have unique items? As it turns out, yes it does and they’re the most exciting in the game. We’ve scoured the Settled Systems to find the most powerful loot in Bethesda’s space shooter, and we’ve brought you a comprehensive list, as well as what we consider the best to be, so you can seek them out early on.
As we explained in our Starfield review, having a strong loadout is the most useful tip we have for newcomers to the game. To perfect the best Starfield build though, you’ll need to brush up on the best Starfield traits, too. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered from every angle.
All Starfield unique weapons
Here are all of the Starfield unique weapons:
|Unique weapon
|Weapon type
|Location
|AA-99
|Rifle
|Purchased in New Atlantis – a unique variant
|Ace Sidearm
|Pistol
|Purchased from Jameson Mercantile in New Atlantis
|Acid Rain
|Rifle
|Purchased from Vicente Salinas in Apex Electronics in The Well in New Atlantis city. You have to complete the quest to retrieve a package before Acid Rain is available
|Ambassador
|Pistol
|A reward from the Friends Like These mission where you have to blackmail Ambassador Radcliff. Choose the dialogue option to demand a gift
|Ashta Tamer
|Heavy Weapon
|In a chest during The Empty Nest quest
|Avatar
|Rifle
|Purchased from traders in Starfield new game plus mode
|Boom Boom
|Shotgun
|Purchased from Neon Tactical in Neon City on Volii Alpha
|Brute Force
|Shotgun
|A reward for completing the Red Mile quest on Porrima III
|Deadeye
|Pistol
|A reward for joining the Starfield Freestar Collective faction
|Despondent Assassin
|Rifle
|A reward from the Leader of the Pack Starfield mission
|Elegance
|Pistol
|Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City
|Experiment A-7
|Shotgun
|Rewarded during the Entangled side mission. You must be successful in persuading Ethan
|Feather
|Rifle
|Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station
|Fiscal Quarter
|Rifle
|Earned by completing the All That Money Can Buy mission
|Fortune’s Glory
|TBC
|TBC
|Fury
|Rifle
|Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station
|Gallow’s Reach
|Rifle
|Found during the No Sudden Moves mission mounted on a wall in the bedroom
|Hangover Cure
|Shotgun
|Found behind the bar at Jake’s in The Well in New Atlantis City
|Headhunter
|Rifle
|Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City
|Heller’s Cutter
|Heavy weapon
|Found in a weapons crate near the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost as part of the Back to Vectera mission
|Hunterwulf
|Rifle
|Purchased from Zuri’s Essentials on The Key space station
|Justifier
|Rifle
|Rewarded for completing the Hammer Falls mission in the Freestar Collective quest
|Legendary Keelhauler
|Pistol
|Rewarded for completing the Echoes of the Past mission
|Last Breath
|Rifle
|Purchased from vendors in new game plus mode
|Marathon
|Pistol
|Found in Clint’s Collectibles at Gagarin
|Mindtear
|Rifle
|Purchased from Kore Kinetics in Neon
|N67 Smartgun
|Heavy weapon
|Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis city in the commercial district
|Peacekeeper
|Rifle
|Rewarded for completing the Groundpounder side mission
|Pirate Legend
|Rifle
|Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station
|Poisonstorm
|Heavy weapon
|Purchased from Kore Kinetics in Neon
|Power Beat
|Rifle
|Purchased from Zuri’s Essentials on The Key space station
|Radburn
|Pistol
|Found in a shipping container on Tau Ceti II
|Rapidshot
|Shotgun
|Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis City
|Reckless Bombardment
|Heavy weapon
|Purchased from Gualter during the Hostile Intelligence mission
|Revenant
|Rifle
|Found on a desk at the end of the Eye of the Storm mission
|Shattered Shock
|Heavy weapon
|Found in a storage container during the Hostile Intelligence mission
|Short Circuit
|Pistol
|Purchased at Best Defense in Hopetown on Polvo
|Sir Livingstone’s Pistol
|Pistol
|Given to you by your parents if you picked the Kid Stuff trait during character creation
|Speechless Fire
|Rifle
|Purchased at Best Defense in Hopetown on Polvo
|Street Sweeper
|Pistol
|Rewarded for completing the Showdown quest in Neon City
|Tempest
|Rifle
|Rewarded for defeating Delgado during the Eye of the Storm mission
|The Buzzkill
|Rifle
|Purchased from Neon Tactical in Neon City
|The Mutineer
|Pistol
|Acquired during the Into the Unknown mission by speaking to Vladimir Sall on The Eye. Ask about his history with the Crimson Fleet and then go to his house. Pick the lock on the door to find The Mutineer on a desk
|The Prime
|Pistol
|Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City
|The Spacer
|Pistol
|Purchased from Arboron in Neon
|The Zapper
|Pistol
|Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City
|Trickshot
|Pistol
|Found during the War Relics mission located in a mech wreckage
|Unfair Advantage
|Pistol
|Rewarded for killing Ikande during the Eye of the Storm quest
|Unmitigated Vengeance
|Rifle
|Rewarded for completing the High Price to Pay mission and killing the Hunter at the Buried Temple
|Vampire’s Gift
|Rifle
|Purchased from Gualter during the Hostile Intelligence mission
|X-989 Microgun
|Heavy weapon
|Speak to the UC Agent at the desk during the Hostile Intelligence mission
All unique armor and outfits
Here is all the Starfield unique armor and outfits:
|Item
|Item type
|Location
|Delgado’s Outfit
|Apparel
|Side with the Sysdefense during the Crimson Fleet faction missions and defeat Delgado
|Deputy Hat
|Apparel
|Enlist with the Freestar Rangers, then visit the Rock and talk to Emma Wilcox
|Fitted Business Suit
|Apparel
|Given at the start of the Sowing Discord mission
|Ikande’s Sysdefence Officer Uniform
|Apparel
|Side with the Crimson Fleet and defeat Ikande at the end
|Imogene Salvo’s Suit
|Apparel
|Kill Imogene during the Guilty Parties mission
|Paxton’s Officer Hat
|Apparel
|Looted from Paxton Hull during The Hammer Falls mission
|Ranger Deputy Uniform
|Apparel
|Complete missions for Emma Wilcox to earn her twist and she will gift you this
|Ranger Dualwear
|Apparel
|Complete missions for Emma Wilcox and become a full-fledged Freestar Collective ranger
|Striker Maskwear
|Apparel
|Join the Strikers gang in Neon
|Sysdef Formal Uniform
|Apparel
|Side with the Sysdefence during the Crimson Fleet missions and defeat Delgado
|Ularu’s Suit
|Apparel
|Kill Ularu during the Guilty Parties mission
|Xenofresh Clean Suit
|Apparel
|Complete the Fishy Business mission in Neon
|Constellation Space Helmet
|Helmet
|Given for joining the Constellation faction
|Collector’s Outfit
|Apparel
|Kill Petrov during the No Sudden Moves mission
|Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet
|Helmet
|Given by your parents if you selected the Kid Stuff trait
|Mantis Helmet
|Helmet
|Find all three pieces of the Mantis in the Mantis mission and locate the secret base on Denebola 1-b
|Mark I Helmet
|Helmet
|Found in the basement in the Lodge
|Neon Dancer Outfit
|Apparel
|In Petrov’s vault in the No Sudden Moves mission
|Operative Helmet
|Helmet
|Received during the Sabotage mission
|Ranger Space Helmet
|Helmet
|Earned by completing missions for Emma Wilcox
|SY-920 Pilot Space Helmet
|Helmet
|Found during the Best There Is mission
|UC Antixeno Space Helmet
|Helmet
|Rewarded for completing Grunt work
|Constellation Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Given for joining Constellation
|Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Given by your parents if you have the Kid Stuff trait
|Mantis Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Obtain all three parts of the Mantis during the Starfield Mantis quest and locate the secret base on Denebola 1-b
|Mark I Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Found in the basement in the Lodge
|Operative Suit
|Spacesuit
|Received during the Sabotage mission
|Ranger Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Complete missions for Emma Wilcox
|SY-920 Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Found during the Best There Is mission
|Tardigrade Monster Costume
|Spacesuit
|Talk to Dr. Guiliana Lakota in New Homestead on Titan at the beginning of the Tourists Go Home mission
|UC Antixeno Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Found during the Hostile Intelligence mission, in the armory
|UC Vanguard Spacesuit
|Spacesuit
|Rewarded for completing Grunt work
Those are all of the unique weapons and unique armor items we’ve found in Starfield so far. If you’re looking for less rare items, we’ve also compiled our list of the best Starfield weapons. If you’re wondering how to get the Kid Stuff trait or what exactly it does, you’ll also find our Starfield traits guide more than helpful.
Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.