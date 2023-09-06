All Starfield unique items and how to find them

If you're looking for the rarest Starfield weapons and armor, here's a list of all uniques in the game and where to find them, so you can power up your build.

Starfield unique weapons displayed above a yellow planet and moon

Starfield

Does Starfield have unique items? As it turns out, yes it does and they’re the most exciting in the game. We’ve scoured the Settled Systems to find the most powerful loot in Bethesda’s space shooter, and we’ve brought you a comprehensive list, as well as what we consider the best to be, so you can seek them out early on.

As we explained in our Starfield review, having a strong loadout is the most useful tip we have for newcomers to the game. To perfect the best Starfield build though, you’ll need to brush up on the best Starfield traits, too. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered from every angle.

The starfield unique weapon with a white glow sits between two caverns and a small figure walks below it

All Starfield unique weapons

Here are all of the Starfield unique weapons:

Unique weapon Weapon type Location
AA-99 Rifle Purchased in New Atlantis – a unique variant
Ace Sidearm Pistol Purchased from Jameson Mercantile in New Atlantis
Acid Rain Rifle Purchased from Vicente Salinas in Apex Electronics in The Well in New Atlantis city. You have to complete the quest to retrieve a package before Acid Rain is available
Ambassador Pistol A reward from the Friends Like These mission where you have to blackmail Ambassador Radcliff. Choose the dialogue option to demand a gift
Ashta Tamer Heavy Weapon In a chest during The Empty Nest quest
Avatar Rifle Purchased from traders in Starfield new game plus mode
Boom Boom Shotgun Purchased from Neon Tactical in Neon City on Volii Alpha
Brute Force Shotgun A reward for completing the Red Mile quest on Porrima III
Deadeye Pistol A reward for joining the Starfield Freestar Collective faction
Despondent Assassin Rifle A reward from the Leader of the Pack Starfield mission
Elegance Pistol Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City
Experiment A-7 Shotgun Rewarded during the Entangled side mission. You must be successful in persuading Ethan
Feather Rifle Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station
Fiscal Quarter Rifle Earned by completing the All That Money Can Buy mission
Fortune’s Glory TBC TBC
Fury Rifle Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station
Gallow’s Reach Rifle Found during the No Sudden Moves mission mounted on a wall in the bedroom
Hangover Cure Shotgun Found behind the bar at Jake’s in The Well in New Atlantis City
Headhunter Rifle Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City
Heller’s Cutter Heavy weapon Found in a weapons crate near the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost as part of the Back to Vectera mission
Hunterwulf Rifle Purchased from Zuri’s Essentials on The Key space station
Justifier Rifle Rewarded for completing the Hammer Falls mission in the Freestar Collective quest
Legendary Keelhauler Pistol Rewarded for completing the Echoes of the Past mission
Last Breath Rifle Purchased from vendors in new game plus mode
Marathon Pistol Found in Clint’s Collectibles at Gagarin
Mindtear Rifle Purchased from Kore Kinetics in Neon
N67 Smartgun Heavy weapon Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis city in the commercial district
Peacekeeper Rifle Rewarded for completing the Groundpounder side mission
Pirate Legend Rifle Purchased from Aludra Tahan on The Key space station
Poisonstorm Heavy weapon Purchased from Kore Kinetics in Neon
Power Beat Rifle Purchased from Zuri’s Essentials on The Key space station
Radburn Pistol Found in a shipping container on Tau Ceti II
Rapidshot Shotgun Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis City
Reckless Bombardment Heavy weapon Purchased from Gualter during the Hostile Intelligence mission
Revenant Rifle Found on a desk at the end of the Eye of the Storm mission
Shattered Shock Heavy weapon Found in a storage container during the Hostile Intelligence mission
Short Circuit Pistol Purchased at Best Defense in Hopetown on Polvo
Sir Livingstone’s Pistol Pistol Given to you by your parents if you picked the Kid Stuff trait during character creation
Speechless Fire Rifle Purchased at Best Defense in Hopetown on Polvo
Street Sweeper Pistol Rewarded for completing the Showdown quest in Neon City
Tempest Rifle Rewarded for defeating Delgado during the Eye of the Storm mission
The Buzzkill Rifle Purchased from Neon Tactical in Neon City
The Mutineer Pistol Acquired during the Into the Unknown mission by speaking to Vladimir Sall on The Eye. Ask about his history with the Crimson Fleet and then go to his house. Pick the lock on the door to find The Mutineer on a desk
The Prime Pistol Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City
The Spacer Pistol Purchased from Arboron in Neon
The Zapper Pistol Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City
Trickshot Pistol Found during the War Relics mission located in a mech wreckage
Unfair Advantage Pistol Rewarded for killing Ikande during the Eye of the Storm quest
Unmitigated Vengeance Rifle Rewarded for completing the High Price to Pay mission and killing the Hunter at the Buried Temple
Vampire’s Gift Rifle Purchased from Gualter during the Hostile Intelligence mission
X-989 Microgun Heavy weapon Speak to the UC Agent at the desk during the Hostile Intelligence mission

Starfield unique armor includes the tardigrade, mantis, and gran-gran's space suits

All unique armor and outfits

Here is all the Starfield unique armor and outfits:

Item Item type Location
Delgado’s Outfit Apparel Side with the Sysdefense during the Crimson Fleet faction missions and defeat Delgado
Deputy Hat Apparel Enlist with the Freestar Rangers, then visit the Rock and talk to Emma Wilcox
Fitted Business Suit Apparel Given at the start of the Sowing Discord mission
Ikande’s Sysdefence Officer Uniform Apparel Side with the Crimson Fleet and defeat Ikande at the end
Imogene Salvo’s Suit Apparel Kill Imogene during the Guilty Parties mission
Paxton’s Officer Hat Apparel Looted from Paxton Hull during The Hammer Falls mission
Ranger Deputy Uniform Apparel Complete missions for Emma Wilcox to earn her twist and she will gift you this
Ranger Dualwear Apparel Complete missions for Emma Wilcox and become a full-fledged Freestar Collective ranger
Striker Maskwear Apparel Join the Strikers gang in Neon
Sysdef Formal Uniform Apparel Side with the Sysdefence during the Crimson Fleet missions and defeat Delgado
Ularu’s Suit Apparel Kill Ularu during the Guilty Parties mission
Xenofresh Clean Suit Apparel Complete the Fishy Business mission in Neon
Constellation Space Helmet Helmet Given for joining the Constellation faction
Collector’s Outfit Apparel Kill Petrov during the No Sudden Moves mission
Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet Helmet Given by your parents if you selected the Kid Stuff trait
Mantis Helmet Helmet Find all three pieces of the Mantis in the Mantis mission and locate the secret base on Denebola 1-b
Mark I Helmet Helmet Found in the basement in the Lodge
Neon Dancer Outfit Apparel In Petrov’s vault in the No Sudden Moves mission
Operative Helmet Helmet Received during the Sabotage mission
Ranger Space Helmet Helmet Earned by completing missions for Emma Wilcox
SY-920 Pilot Space Helmet Helmet Found during the Best There Is mission
UC Antixeno Space Helmet Helmet Rewarded for completing Grunt work
Constellation Spacesuit Spacesuit Given for joining Constellation
Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit Spacesuit Given by your parents if you have the Kid Stuff trait
Mantis Spacesuit Spacesuit Obtain all three parts of the Mantis during the Starfield Mantis quest and locate the secret base on Denebola 1-b
Mark I Spacesuit Spacesuit Found in the basement in the Lodge
Operative Suit Spacesuit Received during the Sabotage mission
Ranger Spacesuit Spacesuit Complete missions for Emma Wilcox
SY-920 Spacesuit Spacesuit Found during the Best There Is mission
Tardigrade Monster Costume Spacesuit Talk to Dr. Guiliana Lakota in New Homestead on Titan at the beginning of the Tourists Go Home mission
UC Antixeno Spacesuit Spacesuit Found during the Hostile Intelligence mission, in the armory
UC Vanguard Spacesuit Spacesuit Rewarded for completing Grunt work

Those are all of the unique weapons and unique armor items we’ve found in Starfield so far. If you’re looking for less rare items, we’ve also compiled our list of the best Starfield weapons. If you’re wondering how to get the Kid Stuff trait or what exactly it does, you’ll also find our Starfield traits guide more than helpful.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.

Cheri is PCGamesN's guides editor.

