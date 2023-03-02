Earthquake relief sale gives you $1000 worth of Steam games for cheap

What’s better than a Steam sale? A Steam sale that lets you support a good cause, such as the ongoing Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts helping hundreds of thousands of victims to recover from the devastating natural disaster. That’s the goal of a new Humble Bundle, which gives you over $1000 worth of games on Steam for less than the price of one, including the likes of Payday 2, XCOM 2, Gotham Knights, and some of the most important classic FPS games on PC.

With a desperate, immediate need for food, water, shelter, and medical supplies for those affected by the major earthquakes, charities including Direct Relief, the International Medical Corps, and Save the Children are hard at work providing aid to the victims.

Humble Bundle has partnered with numerous game publishers to bring a bundle that offers 72 games with a total value of $1,101 USD (or £912.77 GBP) for just $30 / £24.92. 100% of your money goes to the three charities mentioned above, and you’re of course welcome to contribute more than the minimum if you wish to offer extra support.

All the games can be redeemed on Steam for Windows, with many offering Mac and Linux compatibility also. You’ll also find most of them are playable or verified on Steam Deck, too. The bundle includes the recent superhero game Gotham Knights, making it a perfect opportunity to pick it up if you were unsure whether to purchase it at full price. It also includes the genre-defining classic FPS games System Shock and System Shock 2.

There’s frantic FPS action in Payday 2, and some sublime strategy in tactical turn-based game XCOM 2. High-octane cyberpunk game Ghostrunner sits alongside the likes of the grounded medieval RPG Mount & Blade Warband. If you like fantasy games, Pathfinder Kingmaker might be your speed, while those who prefer something more leisurely can kick back and relax with the likes of Euro Truck Sim 2 and Farming Simulator 17.

Fans of adventure games won’t want to miss the post-noir stylings of Backbone, or Double Fine’s delightfully silly Stacking. If you enjoy a digital board game, the grim fairy-tale world of Armello is a must-see, and you can play one of the all-time greats online against your friends with the inclusion of Ticket to Ride.

On a personal note, I’d recommend Strange Brigade to those looking for fun co-op games – it’s a classic treasure-hunting adventure with rather satisfying third-person shooting and some clever multiplayer puzzle design that rewards communication. After all, what better time to get on board than when everyone in your gaming group can pick it up for next to nothing alongside dozens of other great games?

If you’re sold – and for such a worthwhile cause, who wouldn’t be – you can find the bundle over on the Humble Bundle website.

With so many excellent games, that should be more than enough to tide you over to other big upcoming games, with both the Diablo 4 release date and the Starfield release date coming over the horizon. Those of you who still need more to play after that might want to take a look at the best free PC games for our top picks.