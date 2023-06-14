Strongman Simulator codes June 2023

What are the current Strongman Simulator codes? If you want to pump some iron and need that little extra boost, then you’ve come to the right place. Here we have all the current rewards that temporarily buff your movement speed, the energy you accrue, and workout gains for exercising at dumbells.

Of course, we also have codes for other macho sports-based Roblox games, including Muscle Legends codes, Punch Wall codes, and Legends of Speed codes. For now, though, if you want to get strong specifically in Strongman Simulator, here are some bonuses you can gain to maximize your workout.

New Strongman Simulator codes

Here are the latest Strongman Simulator codes:

Shazam!FuryOfTheGods – 2x movement speed for five mins

Shazam! – 2x movement speed for five mins

400M – 2x energy boost for 15 mins

100m – 2x energy boost for 10 mins

10m – 2x energy boost for five mins

25k – 2x energy boost for five mins

1500likes – 2x energy boost for ten mins

5000likes – 2x energy boost for ten mins

10000 – 2x energy boost for ten mins

strongman – a blue rubber duck pet

Chad – a blue rubber duck pet

HOLIDAY – 2x workout boost for ten mins

season1 – 2x energy boost for ten mins

LearnThe – 2x movement speed for five mins

Expired codes

500likes

How do I redeem Strongman Simulator codes?

Redeeming Strongman Simulator codes is straightforward, just like in many other Roblox games. You can get these cool accessories by following these step-by-step instructions:

Open Roblox and launch Strongman Simulator.

Click the Twitter codes icon (it looks like a bird).

Enter your code in the text box and click ‘Use’ to submit the code.

The game will throw an error saying that a promo code is already being entered. To fix this, close down and reload the game to try to enter some more codes.

How do I get more Strongman Simulator codes?

Whenever there are new codes for Strongman Simulator, they will appear on the TheGangSthlm Twitter feed; however, the codes appear rather infrequently. We will, of course, keep you up to date whenever there are new codes.

