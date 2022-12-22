The Division 2 Steam release date set for January

The Division 2 now has a Steam release date, and it’ll be almost three years after the Tom Clancy-branded looter-shooter MMO arrived on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store. The Division 2 is set to launch January 12 on Steam, and it’ll kick off with Season 10, which is currently underway on existing editions of the game.

When The Division 2 originally launched in 2019, Ubisoft said it had “no plans” to release game on Steam, and would instead be available on Epic’s recently launched storefront. Times have changed somewhat, and Ubisoft has re-embraced Steam: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrived on Steam December 6, and Watch Dogs Legion will launch on Steam January 26.

The Division 2 continues the story that began with the first game, beginning the summer after the release of the ‘green virus’ on Black Friday in Manhattan. The action starts off in Washington, D.C., but the Warlords of New York expansion moved the focus back to the Big Apple, where new modes and a seasonal structure eventually made their home.

To get all of that on Steam, you’ll need The Division 2 Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game, the year one pass content, and the Warlords of New York expansion – as well as an ‘ultimate pack’ of cosmetics and extras, like a level 30 boost that lets you cut straight to Warlords.

Along with the launch of the Division 2 on Steam comes Season 10, which will feature the new manhunt, new difficulties in D.C.’s Tidal Basin and Manning National Zoo, an update to Countdown Mode, a new season pass, and the usual apparel events that arrived earlier this year on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

The Division 2’s launch on Steam could spur an influx of fresh Division players as Ubisoft gears up for the eventual launch of The Division Heartland, a free-to-play entry in the series that’s set in the US heartland.