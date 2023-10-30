Tower Heroes codes October 2023

What are the latest Tower Heroes codes? Bashing monsters to protect your towers is not a new concept for a Roblox experience, but Tower Heroes is picking up steam thanks to some charming heroes who you can upgrade into more powerful forms. Even the freebies are adorable.

The best way to earn new heroes for your roster is to redeem Tower Heroes codes for additional coins. You’ll also find that some codes unlock free stickers, skins, and enemies you won’t find anywhere else. If you’re in the mood for more Roblox freebies, check out our Blox Fruits codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, Anime Champions Simulator codes, and Blade Ball codes guides. For now, though, this is what Tower Heroes has to offer.

New Tower Heroes codes

Here are all the current Tower Heroes codes:

BYTEPLUSH – Byte Plush sticker and Byte Plush enemy.

– Byte Plush sticker and Byte Plush enemy. KARTKIDPLUSH – Kart Kid plush sticker.

– Kart Kid plush sticker. pizzatime – Pizza skin and AYO Pizza! sticker.

Expired codes

300MIL

Valentine2023

TH_BDAY

RDC2022SPIN

FRANKBDAY

Easter2022

TEAMUP

Encore

crispytyph

SPOOKTACULAR

ENEMYPETS

PVPUPDATE

ODDPORT

THSTICKER

2020VISION

CubeCavern

HEROESXBOX

PixelBit – 20 coins

Valentine2022

COOPERATE

4JULY2021

FRANKBDAY

TEAMSPARKS

ONEYEAR_TH

APRILFOOL

lunar2021

happy2021

xmas2020

100MIL

TreeBranch

PoisonShroom

halloween2020

thxgiving

CartoonyWizard

FastFood

Karts&Chaos

July42020

NEWLOBBY

DevHiloh

How to redeem Tower Heroes codes

To redeem Tower Heroes codes, you need to do the following:

Open Tower Heroes via the official Roblox page.

Click the Roblox logo next to the dollar sign on the left side of the screen.

Enter the code and click ‘Redeem’ to get your freebies.

How to get more Tower Heroes codes

The best way to get more Tower Heroes codes is to wait until the next update to this guide. We’ll be looking for new codes in the Roblox game, so you don’t have to go through the hassle of signing up for anything. However, if you’re hellbent on finding these codes yourself, you can follow @Pixel_bitStudio, @Hiloh23, and @SmellyRBX on Twitter. Other places to look are the official Tower Heroes Roblox page and the Tower Heroes Discord channel under announcements.

Those are all the active Tower Heroes codes. There are plenty of tower defense games with freebies out there, such as All Star Tower Defense codes. We also have the newest Roblox promo codes and Roblox music codes for more in-game goodies. Now, get out there and show those monsters that they shall not pass your amassed army.