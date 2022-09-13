Tower of Fantasy Claire’s Dream Machine: all challenges and rewards

The Tower of Fantasy Claire’s Dream Machine mechanic will undoubtedly show itself to you before too long if you’re the kind of Wanderer that prioritises world exploration. This strange drone projects a hologram of Claire, who is a scientist from Navia, and frequently appears after completing certain tasks in the open-world game. While Claire’s invitation to immerse yourself in a dream sounds relaxing, the Dream Machine actually contains one of several challenges designed to test your mettle in a number of scenarios.

The Tower of Fantasy Claire’s Dream Machine challenges only take a few minutes to complete, and their objectives are very straightforward – whether that be defeating waves of enemies, or collecting items within a set time limit. Completing these challenges is one of the easiest methods to obtain rare upgrade materials for your Tower of Fantasy character, so we would always recommend completing them at every opportunity. Simply interact with Claire’s hologram in order to initiate the challenge.

Claire’s Dream Machine challenges

After accepting the challenge, Claire’s Dream Machine will transfer you to one of nine challenge rooms that exist outside of the anime game‘s world map. These challenges are chosen at random, and consist of a single main goal that must be completed alongside three optional goals which grant additional rewards if achieved.

Collecting challenge

Reach the destination within the time limit

Optional: Collect 80 rift energy

Optional: Collect 100 rift energy

Optional: Collect 120 rift energy

Control challenge

Reach the destination within the time limit.

Optional: More than ten seconds remaining

Optional: More than 20 seconds remaining

Optional: More than 30 seconds remaining

Defence challenge

Stop the enemies from entering the transmission portal (less than five enemies entering)

Optional: No enemies entering

Optional: Less than two enemies entering

Optional: Less than four enemies entering

Energy harvest challenge

Collect 300 points of energy within the time limit

Optional: Complete in no more than 240 seconds

Optional: Complete in no more than 180 seconds

Optional: Complete in no more than 120 seconds

Lucky challenge

Reach the destination within the time limit.

Optional: Complete in less than four minutes

Optional: Complete in less than three minutes

Optional: Complete in less than two minutes

Maze challenge I

Get out of the maze within the time limit

Optional: Complete in less than four minutes

Optional: Complete in less than three minutes

Optional: Complete in less than two minutes

Maze challenge II

Collect eight rift energy within the time limit

Optional: Collect 11 rift energy

Optional: Collect 13 rift energy

Optional: Collect 15 rift energy

Memory challenge

Match all the holograms within the time limit

Optional: Complete in less than 240 seconds

Optional: Complete in less than 160 seconds

Optional: Complete in less than 80 seconds

Power challenge

Defeat enemies on the field within the time limit.

Optional: Complete in less than four minutes

Optional: Complete in less than three minutes

Optional: Complete in less than two minutes

Survival challenge

Stay alive for three minutes on the field.

Optional: Defeat 30 enemies

Optional: Defeat 50 enemies

Optional: Defeat 70 enemies

As Claire’s hologram points out, your dreams have no bearing on reality. If you fail a Dream Machine challenge, you can be reassured this will have no detrimental effect after you leave the challenge room, and you may re-attempt the challenge as many times as you like. Simply interact with Claire’s hologram to initiate the transfer again. Unfortunately, once the challenge room has been decided for that particular Dream Machine, there’s no way of changing it. You must keep trying until you eventually beat it, or wait for it to expire.

Claire’s Dream Machine rewards

You may receive a variety of valuable rewards for successfully completing the challenges set by Claire’s Dream Machine, including black and gold nuclei, advancement and booster modules, relic shards, matrices, equipment boxes, and more. Achieving the optional goals of each challenge may net you a higher quantity of a specific reward, or increase its rarity. Either way, the rewards from Claire’s Dream Machine are extremely useful, whether for upgrading your Tower of Fantasy weapons or for wishing on Tower of Fantasy banners, so be sure to complete every Dream Machine challenge that presents itself to you.

How to find Claire’s Dream Machine

Claire’s Dream Machine has a chance to spawn after opening supply pods and rusted iron chests, or after defeating named enemies in the environment. The exact spawn rate for the Dream Machine is unknown, but if you’re in the habit of looting enemy camps you can expect to encounter it on a semi-regular basis. Regardless, once Claire’s Dream Machine has spawned, the icon will appear on your Tower of Fantasy map, and it will continue to remain in that location even after travelling away from it.

The Dream Machine will eventually expire after seven days, so be sure to return to it and complete the challenge before it despawns. If you’re not sure how long it’s been since you encountered Claire’s Dream Machine, select the icon from your map to see exactly how much time is left before it auto-destructs. Additionally, you may only encounter Claire’s Dream machine up to seven times per week. Once you’ve reached that limit, the Dream Machine will no longer spawn until the weekly server reset, which takes place on Mondays at 9am GMT.

That concludes our guide to the Tower of Fantasy Claire’s Dream Machine mechanic. The world of Aida is teeming with exploration puzzles, so check out our guide to discover every Tower of Fantasy constellation location, as well as our complete list of every Tower of Fantasy password for all electronic locks. Alternatively, if you’re looking to expand your collection of Tower of Fantasy vehicles, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy Voyager guide for the location of all vehicle parts and how to acquire them.