Tower of Fantasy password list: all electronic lock codes

Looking for every Tower of Fantasy password to open the electronic locks found throughout Aida? Despite what its name suggests, Hotta Studio’s free-to-play game is set in a technological sci-fi world where you’ll be hard pressed to find a conventional lock to pick. Instead, locks are sealed using a four-digit password. Electronic locks are attached to a range of different structures, from guarded barriers to abandoned trucks, but bear in mind these are different to Tower of Fantasy codes, which let you unlock free items.
Entering the correct Tower of Fantasy password into an electronic lock guarantees a variety of rewards. Deconstruction devices specifically award you with a gold nucleus which you can use to wish on weapons banners, while supply pods offer an abundance of experience and upgrade materials that make Tower of Fantasy leveling a breeze. Breaking one particular electronic lock can even bring you one step closer to expanding your roster of Tower of Fantasy vehicles. Read on to find out exactly where each electronic lock is located and which Tower of Fantasy password they require.
Every Tower of Fantasy password and electronic lock location
Here is every Tower of Fantasy password and the location of every electronic lock in the anime game, divided by every region on the Tower of Fantasy map.
Banges
|Location
|Structure
|Coordinates
|Password
|Reward
|HT201 Shelter
|Barrier
|85, 976
|1647
|Type 2 supply pod
Navia
|Location
|Structure
|Coordinates
|Password
|Reward
|Navia Bay
|Abandoned truck
|-537, -449
|2202
|Type 1 supply pod
|Raincaller Island
|Radio tower
|-758, -569
|5972
|Voyager Hull quest progression
|Raincaller Island
|Abandoned truck
|-643, -849
|3344
|Type 1 supply pod
Crown Mines
|Location
|Structure
|Coordinates
|Password
|Reward
|Seaforth Dock
|Barrier
|515, 773
|3594
|Type 1 supply pod
|Crescent Shore
|Barrier
|778, 642
|1024
|Type 2 supply pod
|The Lumina
|Deconstruction device – PDC2
|728, 847
|7268
|Gold nucleus
|Miners’ Camp
|Deconstruction device – PDC1
|377, 247
|4753
|Gold nucleus
|X-7 Research Lab
|Security system
|Story Mission
|1103
|Traps disabled
Warren
|Location
|Structure
|Coordinates
|Password
|Reward
|Aarniel Fortress
|Deconstruction device – PDW1
|382, -832
|8521
|Gold nucleus
|Aida Base Dawn Frontier
|Door code
|666, -1224
|7092
|Access granted
How to find the password for electronic locks
Our Tower of Fantasy password list is all that you need to break into every electronic lock. However, you might be wondering how you can discover the password for yourself. Every electronic lock is accompanied by Password Memory robots that you can find in the immediate vicinity. These robots provide clues to deciphering the Tower of Fantasy password designated to that specific electronic lock.
That concludes our list of every Tower of Fantasy password for all electronic locks in the RPG game thus far. Most Tower of Fantasy characters will benefit from decrypting electronic locks, but if you’re looking for some guidance on which ones to prioritise when wishing on weapon banners, check out our Tower of Fantasy tier list. There’s plenty of redeemable items in Hotta’s gacha game, so it’s well worth appraising yourself of the Tower of Fantasy battle pass, too.