Tower of Fantasy password list: all electronic lock codes

Looking for every Tower of Fantasy password to open the electronic locks found throughout Aida? Despite what its name suggests, Hotta Studio’s free-to-play game is set in a technological sci-fi world where you’ll be hard pressed to find a conventional lock to pick. Instead, locks are sealed using a four-digit password. Electronic locks are attached to a range of different structures, from guarded barriers to abandoned trucks, but bear in mind these are different to Tower of Fantasy codes, which let you unlock free items.

Entering the correct Tower of Fantasy password into an electronic lock guarantees a variety of rewards. Deconstruction devices specifically award you with a gold nucleus which you can use to wish on weapons banners, while supply pods offer an abundance of experience and upgrade materials that make Tower of Fantasy leveling a breeze. Breaking one particular electronic lock can even bring you one step closer to expanding your roster of Tower of Fantasy vehicles. Read on to find out exactly where each electronic lock is located and which Tower of Fantasy password they require.

Every Tower of Fantasy password and electronic lock location

Here is every Tower of Fantasy password and the location of every electronic lock in the anime game, divided by every region on the Tower of Fantasy map.

Banges

Location Structure Coordinates Password Reward HT201 Shelter Barrier 85, 976 1647 Type 2 supply pod

Navia

Location Structure Coordinates Password Reward Navia Bay Abandoned truck -537, -449 2202 Type 1 supply pod Raincaller Island Radio tower -758, -569 5972 Voyager Hull quest progression Raincaller Island Abandoned truck -643, -849 3344 Type 1 supply pod

Crown Mines

Location Structure Coordinates Password Reward Seaforth Dock Barrier 515, 773 3594 Type 1 supply pod Crescent Shore Barrier 778, 642 1024 Type 2 supply pod The Lumina Deconstruction device – PDC2 728, 847 7268 Gold nucleus Miners’ Camp Deconstruction device – PDC1 377, 247 4753 Gold nucleus X-7 Research Lab Security system Story Mission 1103 Traps disabled

Warren

Location Structure Coordinates Password Reward Aarniel Fortress Deconstruction device – PDW1 382, -832 8521 Gold nucleus Aida Base Dawn Frontier Door code 666, -1224 7092 Access granted

How to find the password for electronic locks

Our Tower of Fantasy password list is all that you need to break into every electronic lock. However, you might be wondering how you can discover the password for yourself. Every electronic lock is accompanied by Password Memory robots that you can find in the immediate vicinity. These robots provide clues to deciphering the Tower of Fantasy password designated to that specific electronic lock.

That concludes our list of every Tower of Fantasy password for all electronic locks in the RPG game thus far. Most Tower of Fantasy characters will benefit from decrypting electronic locks, but if you’re looking for some guidance on which ones to prioritise when wishing on weapon banners, check out our Tower of Fantasy tier list. There’s plenty of redeemable items in Hotta’s gacha game, so it’s well worth appraising yourself of the Tower of Fantasy battle pass, too.