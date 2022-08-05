Tower of Fantasy release time, preload details for Genshin Impact like

What is the Tower of Fantasy release time on PC? The anime game has caught eyes with its Genshin Impact like presentation, and has racked up impressive pre-registration numbers already in the run-up to its release date in August.

While the open-world game is certainly playing in a similar playground to Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy stands apart with its more sci-fi presentation and character creation tools, which we got a look at during Summer Game Fest. Players can alter the visuals of the characters they unlock, allowing you to tweak your anime squad to aesthetic perfection.

The Tower of Fantasy combat system offers movesets for a range of differing weapon types, including swords, spears, scythes, staves, guns, and a whole variety of more sci-fi offerings such as giant rings and shoulder-mounted twin cannons. The game also offers shared exploration with friends in co-op, and promises a compelling post-apocalyptic story.

The movement options also help the game stand out, with a quite frankly astonishing number of ways to traverse its stunning open world. The Tower of Fantasy character trailer shows off a huge variety of traversal tools, including hoverboards, motorbikes, cyber-unicorns, jetpacks, bipedal mechs, and some so bizarre that we’d struggle to even describe them to you.

When is the Tower of Fantasy release time?

Tower of Fantasy launches on PC and mobile devices at the following times:

Region Time US West Coast August 11 at 12am PT US East Coast August 11 at 3am ET UK August 11 at 8am BST Europe August 11 at 9am CEST Australia August 11 at 5pm AET

You can follow a countdown to the game’s release on its website.

When can I preload Tower of Fantasy and how do I pre-register?

Preloads for Tower of Fantasy open on August 9. You can pre-register via the links on the upcoming game’s website. There is a list of pre-registration rewards, with users also able to claim an exclusive avatar for each platform they launch the game on.

The game is also set to launch on Steam and the Epic Games store, but developer Hotta Studio says these platforms will become available later in the year. For the moment, PC players wanting to play Tower of Fantasy at launch will have to head to the official site, presumably to access a standalone launcher for the co-op game.

If you’re stuck for things to do in the meantime, there’s plenty of ongoing Genshin Impact events happening in the run-up to the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date. You may also be interested in the Zenless Zone Zero tuning test for Hoyoverse’s take on a more sci-fi setting, which begins its own beta in August.