Vampire Survivors update 0.7.3 may actually add a vampire

The upcoming Vampire Survivors update 0.7.3 is almost here and developer Poncle confirms the first details in the patch notes, as well as a tease for the vampire game‘s next character – which may be an actual vampire, this time.

While there are plenty of Vampire Survivors characters already, one thing the survival game is often lacking in is – despite the title – actual vampires. There are characters who can be found in coffins, but we’re more likely to get a flower-farting dog than a true Dracula-wannabe.

However, the tease on Twitter for the Vampire Survivors 0.7.3 patch notes – which confirms the release date as June 23 – shows little emotes for watching eyes and a male vampire. The previous patch, for example, was teased with a church – and then stage 5 hit and it was literally a church. Expect this vampire tease to be very literal, but also expect the unexpected too.

The patch notes confirm that 0.7.3 adds one new character, weapon, two Arcana power-ups, and five new achievements. The Discord notes add some bug fixes, including one for the Steam Deck version not saving properly, but also a new relic “to change character appearance (where applicable) and do another silly thing”. Given how insane Vampire Survivors updates can get with the driest patch notes, you should be as suspicious as I am about this note.

🦇 Patch 0.7.3 – ETA 23rd of June 🦇 Contains 5 new achievements and:

– 1 new character

– 1 new weapon

– 2 new Arcanas 👀 🧛‍♂️#VampireSurvivors #poncle #patch — Vampire Survivors 🦇 PC Game Pass & Steam (@poncle_vampire) June 17, 2022

Will we finally get the Dracula-like title screen vampire in the game? Count on it.

For more on Vampire Survivors, here’s how to unlock the various secret characters and a guide about the best power-ups in the game. You’ll likely need to know about both before the patch hits, I suspect.