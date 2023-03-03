Wo Long Shitieshou demon locations and how to feed the pandas

Want to know where to find the Wo Long Shitieshou demons? These cuddly-looking inverse pandas are unlike the other, more aggressive demons that roam Ancient China. They’re just loveable scamps who eat metal objects and will give you something good in return, provided they think the item is tasty enough. They’re completely harmless and can occasionally help you in your adventure.

Generally speaking, the Wo Long pandas can be found on all main routes in each level, but feeding them is essential as there is a collector at the Hidden Village who takes these sweet babies into his sanctuary. However, you need to find and feed every single panda an item, and in this RPG game, there are a lot of them to find in missions and sub-missions. You will need to defeat a few of the Wo Long bosses and possibly earn some Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences if you want a chance to meet these adorable creatures, but once you reach the third main level, you’ll begin to see them sitting there, waiting for a snack.

Wo Long Shitieshou locations

Here are all the missions where you can find Wo Long Shitieshou locations:

The Valley of Crying Wraiths

The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven

The Flying Swallow of Heishan

In Search of the Immortal Wizard

Shadow of the Sacred Mountain

Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

Escape From the Capital

The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

Centuries of Glory Burned Away

The Lost Sacred Artifact

Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Tyrant’s Final Banquet

Fate of the Entertainer

War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely

The Uninhibited Heart

The Way of the Warrior

Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men

Behold the Glaive of Righteousness

The Assault on Wuchao

Let’s Make our Armour Shine!

Decisive Battle of Guandu

Heirloom Seal of the Realm

Let’s Make our Halberds Shine!

How to feed the Wo Long Shitieshou panda demons

To give the Wo Long Shitieshou something to eat, go into your inventory and select a weapon, armour, or another piece of equipment you don’t particularly care about of a decent rank. Select it, and choose the drop option. A glowing item will appear before the Shitieshou, who will then proceed to consume it, spit up a different item of the same rank, and then fall asleep. If you find the Shitieshou is not eating whatever metal weapons or armour you’re putting out in front of it, this is not the intended reaction and could very well be a bug, so make sure you have checked out the Wo Long system requirements and updated the game to its latest version.

Those are all of the Wo Long Shitieshou locations. While you’re here, you may wish to catch up on tips for how to deflect attacks in Wo Long, as well as a full list of the Wo Long spells. If you’re enjoying one of the best PC games available this year, check out how long Wo Long is or if Wo Long new game plus mode exists.