Want to know how to find your belongings in Baldur’s Gate 3? This may be a confusing question if you’ve not encountered the event where your stuff disappears, but as you progress through this massive RPG world, you’ll encounter a few Tiefling children waiting to pick your pockets. If you fall for their traps, you’ll notice that some of your stuff is gone.

This is just one of those moments that, as mentioned in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, makes the experience all that more memorable. Luckily, there is a way you can find your belongings, but Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t make getting them back easy. You’ll need access to different proficiencies that certain Baldur’s Gate 3 classes excel at, as well as certain BG3 spells to cast in order to regain your items.

Find out where your belongings are in Baldur’s Gate 3

We recommend that if you decide to interact with Doni, you should do so as Astarion, one of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you can recruit early on in the game, as he’s more likely to realize what’s going on.

To find your belongings in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to pass the passive perception test to notice that Doni has slipped between the rocks. Use a rogue like Astarion to perform an investigation check – if you succeed, you can examine the concealed hatch to find that there’s no way in via conventional means.

To pass the time, take a long rest. When you arrive from camp, Doni will return to his usual spot. Inquire where he went to trigger a Wisdom check, followed by a Persuasion check if you get him to unlock the hatch and enter the Tiefling hideout.

Reclaim your items from the Tiefling hideout in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can also enter the Tiefling hideout via the hole near the ladder next to Mattis. However, you need to cast a spell to shrink your character to enter it this way. Failing that, you can also head to the beach in the northeast, past where Doni is. Head to the water’s edge to find Mirkon, a boy listening to a song. Kill the harpies in the area to break the spell on the boy. To thank you, Mirkon will tell you the password for the hideout.

Upon entering the hideout, wait for Mol, a Tiefling child, to reach the center of the chamber. Approaching too soon will make her flee the scene, so leave and reenter if this happens.

When you talk to Mol, select “thought you might need help with something”, then agree to help to get a BG3 quest called “Steal the Sacred Idol”. You can then select “I’m shy of a few belongings” to access the pickpocket’s bag and reclaim your stolen swag. If you talk to her after saving the Tiefling child from the druids, she’ll thank you for your kindness.

And that's how to get back your Baldur's Gate 3 belongings.