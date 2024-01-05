Baldur’s Gate 3’s most beloved NPC can die and it’s just heartbreaking

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you resurrect your companions and – while they may not appreciate dying, Astarion in particular – you can get them back for a price. But one fluffy companion, Scratch, can die for good and the consequences are just heartbreaking.

Larian Studios’ award-winning RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of lethal hazards. There are massive monsters, exploding mushrooms, four-legged brains, mind-warping tadpoles, and more. But if anyone does expire, Withers can resurrect them, right?

Well, sort of. There’s one circumstance under which Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions die for good and it cost one player the life of Scratch, the goodest doggo and all round awesome companion.

If companions die within your camp, they’re gone for good. So if, one night, Shadowheart dispatches Lae’zel or vice versa, you’re not getting them back. Redditor LoneBebop discovered this to their cost when enemies invaded their camp and, while they won out, Scratch did not survive the battle.

Despite their best attempts to replay the battle, Scratch still died every time. Another Reddit user stated that this fight was a consequence of them stealing from a temple and that had they not plundered this holy place this fluffy boy would still be alive.

But it gets worse, with the event that truly crushed LoneBebop. They decided to try throwing Scratch’s ball, in the mistaken belief that this would summon him from beyond the veil.

What actually happened was that, after flinging the ball, their avatar sadly remarked, “Guess I’ll go get it myself. I miss you boy.”And that was it, no more Scratch.

No-one could give this Redditor the solution the way they were looking for, a way to restore Scratch to life. Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of affecting moments but this is truly heartbreaking. Even Minthara would be moved.

If you've got a dog or cat, now's the time to give them a pet.

