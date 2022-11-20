Modern Warfare 2 M4s are being forced on everyone and it’s a mess

Despite the Modern Warfare 2 M4 being one of the few guns you start with in the Call of Duty FPS game it’s actually an incredibly robust choice of weapon, especially if you unlock some other attachments and use Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning on it. Developer Infinity Ward seems to agree as a rather amusing glitch is giving all players M4s, no matter what starting weapon you pick in the multiplayer game, and the team is now working on a fix for the issue.

Even if it’s one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, not everyone wants to use the M4. Now even if you don’t pick it, you may be subject to a glitch where when waiting in a lobby your gun, and everyone else’s, are shown as M4s. Infinity Ward has highlighted where the issue came from though, and that it is currently looking into a fix.

“We’ve just deployed a fix that makes the Social menu accessible across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2,” writes Infinity Ward on its Trello board. “This fix will temporarily cause other player’s Showcase weapons to appear as M4s. We will update here when the issue is resolved.”

It’s a minor visual thing, but at least Infinity Ward has addressed it and said the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 M4 issue will be solved soon and the Trello updated to reflect any changes. Luckily the glitch doesn’t appear to impact your play on any of the Modern Warfare 2 maps, just the loading menu.

This Call of Duty M4 problem is one of the many issues with Modern Warfare 2 season 1, but there have been reports of something similar happening across the game as well. One player, with a golden Modern Warfare 2 M4 skin (one of the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos) took to Reddit to show how all the players have his skin, saying they’re “sick of seeing my own weapon just duplicated all over the screen.”

“Haven’t seen this mentioned really since there are so many other things that need to be changed/fixed with this UI but I would love to see what other weapons that my friends/other people are rocking just like how it was in MW2019,” writes Cshultz1212 on Reddit, with screenshot proof of the Modern Warfare 2 M4 glitch as well.

If you’re playing the Call of Duty shooter and need some help, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, alongside a look at how to get double XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2 as well.