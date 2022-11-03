If you feel the need for speed, our best MW2 RPK loadout is the one for you. The RPK joins the 556 Icarus on our list of the best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs, and is an excellent mid-range primary weapon for defence-based Modern Warfare 2 game modes. Rather than fighting against its handling, we’ve opted for an agility-based loadout with high accuracy and ADS, so you can easily pick off targets without breaking your stride. Here is our best RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best RPK loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 RPK loadout is:

Stock: Prolite TL3 Stock

Prolite TL3 Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: FSS 0LE-V Laser

FSS 0LE-V Laser Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

The Prolite TL3 Stock is guaranteed to keep you light on your feet, with bonuses to your sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and aim down sight speed. Basically, if you prefer to charge in guns blazing when it comes to fighting across Modern Warfare 2 maps, this is the stock for you. All this movement results in a detrimental effect to your aiming stability and recoil control, but the freedom of movement gained by the Prolite TL3 Stock is simply too good to pass up.

The VX Pineapple underbarrel mitigates the loss of stability generated by the Prolite TL3 Stock. Equipping it gives a buff to your hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness. Its major con is the loss of ADS speed, though this really only cancels out the gain from the Prolite TL3 Stock. It also hurts your hip walking speed, but this isn’t too much of an issue for the fast-paced playstyle of our best RPK loadout.

As is the case for our RAAL MG loadout, the FSS 0LE-V Laser is the best in class for the RPK due to its additional support to your aiming stability, aim down sight speed, and sprint to fire speed, with a visible laser in ADS serving as its only con. We also have the Demo-X2 Grip to top off your recoil control, with a minor hit to your aiming stability.

In the same vein as the rest of our MW2 RPK loadout, the KAS-10 584mm Barrel grants you additional movement and aim down sight speed, with a bonus to hip recoil that’s useful in a pinch. However, all of this comes at a cost to your damage range, hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, and recoil control. That’s a lot of nerfs for one attachment, but as long as you stick to the RPK’s mid-range sweet spot, they shouldn’t affect your performance with it.

That’s everything we have for our best RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re looking to kit out your arsenal with only the best that Activision’s FPS game has to offer, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. When paired with the right perks, these powerful weapons can help you acquire killstreaks and climb the seasonal Modern Warfare 2 Prestige system faster than ever.