The Modern Warfare 2 Intervention from the original game is perhaps the most adored sniper rifle in the entire Call of Duty series. Iconic for its quickscoping ability and frequent usage in overly produced YouTube montage clips, it seems like the FPS game reboot has brought back the gun.

There are over 50 Modern Warfare 2 guns, but it goes without saying the Intervention will quickly become a fan favourite once again if it’s anywhere near as strong as it used to be. However, this time around, it looks like players will need to jump into the co-op Spec Ops mode to unlock the blueprint for the Intervention. Here’s what we know so far about how to get the Modern Warfare 2 Intervention.

How to get the Intervention in Modern Warfare 2

Thanks to a spot from CharlieIntel on Twitter, we know the Intervention is probably in Modern Warfare 2 2022. An icon that looks suspiciously like the Intervention crossed with the Widowmaker from Infinite Warfare has been found in the Spec Ops backpack. However, it also appears to be a blueprint, which means it can’t be unlocked through the standard methods of the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system.

As soon as we can confirm how to get the Intervention in Modern Warfare 2, we’ll update this guide with more info. Until then, if you’re keen to get your hands on the gun as soon as possible, then you’ll want to dive into Spec Ops mode with a friend.

Make sure you’re caught up with the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos this year, because the methods for unlocking them have changed. We’ve also got all the details on the prestige system.