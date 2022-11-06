Modern Warfare 2’s worst gun massacres a Call of Duty favourite

What is the Modern Warfare 2 worst weapon in multiplayer? The newest iteration of Call of Duty brings back some classic fan-favourite weapons from the original Modern Warfare series while adding new mechanics, maps and gameplay improvements to the FPS game. While Modern Warfare 2 season 1 hasn’t started yet, players have already come together to lament the state of one of the best weapons in the series.

There are certainly some great guns in the new CoD, and the best Modern Warfare 2 guns will get you quite far when starting out, or when you have loads of attachments to make them sing. According to most players though, the Modern Warfare 2 M16 is not one of those weapons.

An assault rifle with a three round burst or single-fire option, the Call of Duty 4 fan-favourite has been knocked down from its pedestal and left in the dirt. While the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 can make it a force to be reckoned with, getting it to gold camo, and using it from level 1, is a chore for players.

Long gone are the days of adding stopping power and red dot to your M16 and dropping fools like it’s nothing, the base recoil and need for multiple bursts even at a fairly close range in the new Modern Warfare 2 make the new M16 a nightmare to handle. The Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith and weapon tuning can turn it around somewhat, but the base changes are still there.

Many players say they hope this will change when Season 1 drops, with the new hardcore-style modes offering a place for the M16 to shine. My absolute favourite dig at the M16 though has to be this recreation of Dark Souls rubbish on Reddit, with an item description that reads: “Rubbish with no value. Who in their right mind would bother carrying this around? Perhaps you need help.”

Players are desperately calling for an M16 buff to improve aim down sight speed and reduce the recoil, as the time to kill from two bursts on top of these issues makes the gun simply outclassed by every other assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to get anywhere near the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos with the M16 at a decent pace, you’ll likely need the buff.

If you want to make sure your time with the new CoD runs as smoothly as possible, we have a how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 guide, alongside a look at if you can view your KD player stats in the new game as well.