Want to know what the best Warzone 2 battle rifles are? Assault rifles are the most popular weapons in Call of Duty games, and Warzone is no different. Battle rifles offer an alternative option that allow you to sacrifice fire rate for fire power.

The best battle rifles in Warzone 2 possess the base stats necessary to become some of the most competitively viable weapons in the multiplayer game. If you’re looking for a gun that mixes an assault rifle and a marksman rifle, then this may be the gun type for you.

The best Warzone 2 battle rifles

Here are all of the best Warzone 2 battle rifles:

Lachmann-762

FTAC Recon

TAQ-V

S0-14

Lachmann-762

You can switch the Lachmann-762’s firing mode from fully automatic to semi-automatic with a push of a button, making this a highly versatile option. Of course, you need to work out how to resolve some of the recoil issues right away. As soon as you strap on the required attachments to make the best Warzone 2 Lachmann-762 loadout, you’ll quickly burst skulls with every round thanks to its high default damage range and bullet velocity.

FTAC Recon

With only ten rounds, the FTAC Recon leaves little room for error. Thankfully, you can mitigate some of the risks with the best Warzone 2 FTAC Recon loadout. This setup boosts recoil stability, damage range, and bullet velocity while crucially also increasing the default number of rounds per magazine to 15.

TAQ-V

The battle rifle version of the TAQ is arguably one of the best in its weapon platform. It’s fully automatic by default, making it handy at a distance and in CQC situations. The best Warzone 2 TAQ-V loadout focuses on improving its accuracy and giving it consistent damage between mid to long range.

S0-14

As the underdog of the battle rifles, the S0-14 is undeniably the worst of the battle rifles. That being said, when you equip the right attachments using the best Warzone 2 S0-14 loadout, you’ll have a weapon capable of going toe-to-toe with other medium to long range weapons.

While there aren’t many available right now, these are all the best Warzone 2 battle rifles. You should really pair them with either an SMG for close range encounters or sniper rifles if you’re looking for a more precise weapon at extremely long ranges. Check out our list of the best Warzone 2 guns and learn about the new Warzone 2 map before dropping into Al Mazrah.