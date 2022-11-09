After the best Warzone 2 TAQ-V loadout? The battle rifle version of the Scar-inspired TAQ-56 is arguably the best iteration in the weapon platform, taking the slow, chugging rate of fire of its smaller sibling and pairing it with devastating 7.62mm rounds. Unlike some battle rifles, the TAQ-V has a full-auto fire mode by default, making it easy to use in all situations, and a wide array of weapon setups are available once you’ve unlocked all the right attachments.

As we saw with the dominance of the FAL in Warzone 1, battle rifles can be extremely effective in battle royale thanks to their damage ranges and bullet velocity, plus their handiness in a CQC situation. We’ve built a couple of TAQ-V variants to help you figure out the right loadout for you.

Of course, we’re not sure yet exactly how the high damage will translate to battle royale, with armour plates and extreme distances at play, but this is our best bet.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 TAQ-V loadout:

Muzzle: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

18″ Precision-6 Barrel Barrel: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Tactique Brute Stock Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

This build is all about accuracy and consistent damage between mid and long-range. The VLK 4.0 Optic offers good vision in all scenarios with superb sight clarity. The 7.62 High Velocity ammo, ZLR Talon 5, and 18″ Precision-6 Barrel all work to improve the bullet velocity of our Warzone 2 TAQ-V loadout – it’s not quite hitscan, but you’ll find it much, much easier to land shots on moving targets. A couple of these attachments also smoothen and reduce recoil, and we’ve added the Tactique Brute Stock to help out even further, ensuring your shots don’t bounce all over the place.

Admittedly, all of this comes at a hefty price to your mobility and aim down sight speed, so you’ll need to be a bit careful about running and gunning with this as your primary. If you’d prefer to chase speed rather than long-range effectiveness then we suggest the following: Kastovia DX90, FSS Sharkfin 90, Schlager PEQ Box IV, Lance-50 12″ Barrel, FSS Combat Grip. The iron sights are just about good enough to lose the optic while having fewer heavy attachments means you’re lighter and can double down on recoil control.

Combo this with a good sniper or SMG and you should be set for every type of combat scenario going. As for equipment, we suggest Stim and Drill Charge. The following perks should ensure a good range of combat versatility and stealth: Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost.

And that’s our best Warzone 2 TAQ-V loadout. For its smaller AR variant, read our Warzone TAQ-56 loadout instead. We also have the best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout for a sniper to combo it with, or our Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout for a close-range destroyer. We’ll update this guide as soon as we can get some damage testing in with Warzone 2, but this build should see you through the first week or two of games.