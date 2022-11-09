Call of Duty: Warzone 2 “ruined” by one-hit Modern Warfare 2 shotgun

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 meta could be “ruined” thanks to a shotgun in CoD Modern Warfare 2 that seems to kill in one hit at any range in the Activision and Infinity Ward FPS game, definitely a loadout to start levelling and building as we await Modern Warfare 2 season one and the Warzone 2 DMZ mode.

Of all the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, it seems the Bryson 890 may be the champion — outfitted correctly, it can seemingly down enemies in a single shot even at long distances. First of all, to unlock the Bryson 890, you need to level the base Bryson 800 – which is available at the start of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer – to level 16. The 890 is already one of the best Modern Warfare 2 shotguns, but with the right attachments, it apparently becomes an unstoppable beast.

On the barrel, you’ll want the 21.5 Bryson Tacfire. Plonk the SA Schweigen DX on the muzzle, Lockwood Series II on the guard, and FJX Ultrabeam XR as a laser sight. After that, make sure you select 12 gauge explosive rounds as your ammo type. Coupled with the best Modern Warfare 2 RAAL MG loadout, which also looks set to dominate the meta, this should make you absolutely dominant in the upcoming battle royale game.

The loadout is shared by YouTuber and pro Warzone player AYM Warz, who also uploads footage of the modified Bryson 890 on the Call of Duty firing range. Flattening all three targets with a single round each, even the most distant, AYM Warz speculates “I may have just ruined the start of Warzone with this gun.”

I may have just ruined the start of warzone with this gun….. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TV8jwEaqI5 — AYM WarsZ (@WarsZ) November 9, 2022

Of course, you can always make your Bryson 890 even more stylish by unlocking all the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, or perhaps by honing in on the Modern Warfare 2 Orion camo, which will dazzle your opponents right before you blow them away.