Destiny 2 Lightfall bug makes players invisible, but Bungie is on it

There’s a troublesome Destiny 2 Lightfall bug going around that causes players and weapons to disappear in the space FPS game. In addition to the obvious ramifications of nearly-invisible players running around in PvE and PvP content, the glitch also prevents crosshairs from working correctly. Thankfully, Bungie says it has located the source of the Destiny 2 glitch and is investigating the issue further.

The glitch causes both players and their weapons to turn invisible, with a slight visual shimmer that somewhat resembles a hunter using their class invisibility. This also appears for other players, meaning that certain Guardians in your game can be affected. Along with the visual effects, it appears that being hit with this bug yourself makes you unable to use your crosshair, and can also cause unexpected effects when firing certain weapons.

The Bungie Help account on Twitter says it has located the cause. It reports, “We are investigating an issue where some player characters and weapons appear invisible after repeated interactions with the post-activity commendations screen.” The team recommends that affected players restart the game to resolve the issue while it investigates a fix.

This isn’t actually the first instance of this particular problem – it’s been reported as far back as Season of the Splicer, with the video below showing it in action. However, players are reporting it far more prevalently since the release of Lightfall. It’s obviously a big problem for players in PvP, but can also cause plenty of issues for players attempting to take on harder group content.

Hopefully, now that Bungie has officially acknowledged the problem, it will be rectified before the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date, then.

Check how to get the Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic and complete the Destiny 2 Stargazer quest with our handy guides. We’ll also keep you up to date on the best Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics and the Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector of the day. If you still haven’t jumped into the latest expansion for the free PC game, take a look at our Destiny 2 Lightfall review to see what the deal is.